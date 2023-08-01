The strategy behind Akshata Murty's new everywoman style

Akshata Murty before in her luxe but low key look, and now in her new ‘relatable’ First Lady clothes

Topping Tatler’s 2023 list of best-dressed women, with all its associations of privilege and frivolity, is a mixed blessing. That’s particularly true for a hugely rich wife of a Tory prime minister attempting to lead a spectacularly unpopular party through yet another financial downturn.

Especially one who’s “putting in the work”, unfailingly smiling at her husband’s side and hosting “lessons at No 10” for school children, while sensibly wearing affordable clothes from Next.

Akshata Murty wearing a Self Portrait dress to Buckingham Palace on the eve of King Charles’ Coronation - PA

Why it should fall to Akshata Murty to be the relatable one while her husband continues to wear his Prada shoes and suits is a big question, and one we might find answered in the already famous speech America Ferrera delivers in Barbie, which the Sunak family, in one of their most photo-friendly outings yet, attended on its opening weekend, Murty sportingly wearing a £15 Barbie-pink shirt.

When the Sunak family went to watch Barbie, Akshata wore a £15 shirt from Next’s girls section. Her daughter Krishna’s rainbow skirt was also from the high street favourite.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman,” declares Ferrera “ …you have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin…You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood ...” Etcetera.

Murty was one of the best-dressed Coronation guests in a dress by Claire Mischevani with a Jane Taylor hat - Reuters

The poisoned chalice handed to Murty by the “toffs’” best-loved magazine won’t have escaped Rishi Sunak’s director of communications, Amber De Botton. Talk about raining on a (fashion) parade.

But as a former news chief at ITN, de Botton will understand, more than most, the complex responses that come into play where image is concerned. The British public doesn’t like PDEs (public displays of extravagance) in No 10.

As part of the Coronation celebrations, Murty and her family hosted a Big Lunch at Downing Street – she wore a Boden blouse for the occasion - Getty

But nor does it like slovenliness. Women, in particular, face not just double, but triple, standards any time they have the temerity to step on to Downing Street.

Murty is too smart not to have absorbed this message and has strategised her dressing accordingly. Hence her rumoured hiring of Isabel Spearman earlier this year to help with her public wardrobe.

Story continues

In June, Murty attended Rupert Murdoch’s summer party wearing a dress by Me + Em - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Spearman, who now runs her own successful fashion business, helped Samantha Cameron, the wife of another affluent Conservative leader, navigate her way round the potential pitfalls of dressing smartly but not showily.

Murty loves fashion. In 2010, the French and economics graduate launched an eponymous label aimed at bringing Indian designers to a global market while paying the artisans a fair wage, and was photographed for Indian Vogue in 2010 wearing what Anne McElvoy, the political writer, in a profile of Murty for Tatler called “heavy duty Louis Vuitton platforms and a shocking pink dress of her own design”.

Hosting one of her ‘Lessons at 10’ sessions, Murty wore a £139 dress from Whistles - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Murty’s weakness for designer bling – Gucci trainers, Red Valentino dresses – has been a source of banter with her mother, Sudha, whose own style is lower key.

The JW Anderson mules Murty was spotted in earlier this year were indicative of her eye for a cult item. Notable for their oversized gold chains, they’ve spawned many copies, but these were the real thing, priced at £570.

Back in February, Murty made headlines wearing a pair of £570 JW Anderson sliders, although aides insisted she’d bought them in the sales - Steve Back

That it somehow “leaked” to the press that Murty (estimated worth £700 million ) had bought them on sale from Net-a-Porter (she’s said to be a big sales shopper and loves The Outnet, a discount designer site), illustrates the paradox with which she has become familiar.

For the wife of a PM, clothes – and looking groomed – matter, but must seem not to matter too much. With Spearman, she has, in double-quick time, crafted a wardrobe best described as shrewd-chic.

Arriving in Japan, Murty’s outfit - comprised of a £95 magenta sweater from Chinti and Parker and £185 Me + Em trousers - delivered a dopamine hit - AFP

It’s modern, fluid, meticulously altered to fit her and taps into the kind of brands familiar to aspirational voters, including Me&Em, Joseph, Sezane, The White Company, Chinti & Parker, Whistles and Boden, dotted with high street eye-catchers from John Lewis and Next.

These days, when she selects designer outfits for big occasions, such as the pale blue Claire Mischevani dress she chose for the Coronation or the navy Self-Portrait lace dress she wore the night before to Buckingham Palace, they’re from realistically priced British-based designers.

During a visit to Japan for the G7 summit in May, Murty wore a dress by LK Bennett - No 10 Downing Street

Her colour choices are deft too. They’re bright, but not the shrill huckster shades of red and blue you see at party conferences, chosen because they suit her and because, however trite it sounds, they’re cheering.

The economy may be tepid, but colours bypass the analytical part of the brain and go straight to the feel-good (or feel not quite so bad) cortex.

Is Mission Sartorial Rescue working? People are talking less about her previous non-dom, tax-avoiding status (since changed) than they were a year ago and the Sunaks remain consistently more popular than the Conservative party.

Certainly there would be a whiff of revolution if she dressed like Brigitte Macron or Melania Trump in stratospherically priced European luxury fashion labels. As for that best dressed list, at this point the Tories will probably take visibility over invisibility.

What are your thoughts on Akshata Murty’s style? Join the discussion in the comments.