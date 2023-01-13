Strategic review of SalMar’s indirect holding in Frøy ASA

Based on incoming interest regarding Frøy ASA (OSE:FROY) (“Frøy”), NTS ASA (“NTS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), has decided to explore strategic alternatives in Frøy with the aim of maximizing value for its shareholders. NTS currently holds 62,269,112 shares in Frøy representing approximately 72.11% of the shares and votes in Frøy.

NTS has engaged DNB Markets as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal adviser to assist in the strategic review.

Frøy is a leading integrated provider of aqua services to Norwegian salmon farmers. With a team of more than 800 aqua service specialists and a modern fleet of more than 80 vessels, Frøy offers a wide range of infrastructure services to salmon farmers. The service offering includes transport of fish, sorting, counting, cleaning of nets, treatment for diseases and lice, inspection, installation, and maintenance of salmon farming sites.

Further information about the company can be found on: www.froygruppen.no

The strategic review is expected to be concluded within 2023. No decisions have been taken and a transaction, if any, remains subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Frode Arntsen, CEO
Tel: +47 482 06 665
Email: frode.arntsen@salmar.no

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO
Tel: +47 900 84 538
Email: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tlf: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities nor an investment advice nor an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including assumptions, opinions and views, represent the sole opinions of NTS and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Neither NTS nor its affiliates, employees or advisors provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Neither NTS nor its affiliates, employees or advisors assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to confirm these forward-looking statements to actual results.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Håkon Husby 13.01.2023 at 08:30.


