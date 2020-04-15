Strategic reserve purchases not enough to balance oil market: Goldman

(Reuters) - The supply-demand imbalance in the oil market will not improve just by countries buying crude to add to their strategic reserves, Goldman Sachs said, reiterating prices of inland crude such as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) may fall further.

The commentary follows reports that the United States, Japan, South Korea may buy oil to replenish reserves. Among oil consumers in the Asia Pacific, India and Australia are planning to increase their reserves. [nL5N2C25ON]

Officials and sources from the OPEC and its Russia-led allies - a grouping known as OPEC+ - have indicated the International Energy Agency, the energy watchdog for the world's most industrialised nations, may announce purchases of up to several million barrels to buoy a record OPEC+ output cut deal.

Production shut-ins amounting to about 4 million barrels per day would still be required as storage capacity is saturated "even before the OPEC+ deal starts", the investment bank said in a note dated April 14.

Along with the voluntary supply cuts, the purchases for strategic reserves "remain too little and too late to balance the market".

The bank said expectations of a 20 million bpd output reduction from major producers include "include overly optimistic assumptions on market driven declines outside of OPEC+ and government crude purchases for strategic reserves".

Both Brent futures <LCOc1> and U.S. WTI crude <CLc1> turned negative on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains driven by bargain hunting and hopes of the purchases for reserves, as focus returned to supply glut amid a demand collapse. [O/R]





(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)