Strategic Insights on Future Smart Parking Systems: 3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing Presents Opportunities
This study offers strategic insights into the technologies and trends affecting the smart parking market. Digital technologies, such as IoT, 5G, and blockchain, have helped consumers locate parking lots through cell phones and vehicle infotainment systems. Image processing, RFID, and ground sensors have simplified the parking monitoring process with less labor dependency.
The publisher provides insights on strategies for different types of smart parking systems and their working methods. The research team conducted case studies on market participants, highlighting technology trends. The study also provides information on the advantages of different smart parking systems and how parking operators will benefit by implementing effective smart systems in their lots. The study is global and includes North America; Latin America; Europe; and Asia-Pacific (APAC), excluding China.
By providing an industry overview from multiple angles, this research service seeks to achieve the following objectives:
Provide insights onto the evolution of smart parking and highlight different companies' strategies
Elucidate image processing technologies, ground sensors, and RFID systems used in smart parking systems for effective monitoring
Discuss the types of value-added services parking operators can access to increase revenue (e.g., EV charging stations, demand-based vehicle cleaning, vehicle service, valet parking)
Highlight the implementation of automated parking systems and associated investment costs
Identify mobility trends (e.g., shift from vehicle ownership to usership) and challenges for parking lot operators)
Identify challenges associated with autonomous vehicles (e.g., no need for parking lots near destinations)
Analyze the potential for different EV charging facilities in smart parking lots and their benefits
Profile smart parking system providers of both hardware and software, including their best practices
Analyze the potential for collaborative smart city planning with smart parking service providers and the digitization of parking ticket enforcement
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Parking Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3 Smart Parking Introduction
Smart Parking - Definition and Overview
Key Trends in Smart Parking
Types of Parking
Parking Business Models
Challenges in the Current Parking Scenario
Need for Smart Parking
Smart Parking System Components
Smart Parking Technology Mapping
Factors Influencing Future Smart Parking
4 Smart Parking Market Overview
The Global Smart Parking Market
Smart Parking Market Regional and Segmental Share
Smart Parking System and Sensor Market Overview
Smart Parking Strategy Evolution
Cost Advantages of Smart Parking over Conventional Parking
Cashless Payments for Smart Parking
Types of Parking - Comparison
EV Charging Via Smart Parking
Smart Parking Competitive Landscape
Types of Companies in the Smart Parking Market
Global Landscape for Smart Parking Hardware Providers
Global Landscape for Smart Parking System Providers
Global Landscape for Smart Parking Software Providers
Recent Announcements from Smart Parking Companies
Recent Automotive OEM Partnerships with Smart Parking Service Providers
5 Smart Parking Systems - Ground Sensor Technology
Types of Sensors in Smart Parking
Digital Mapping for Parking Lots
Robotics-enabled Smart Parking
Case Study - U-tron Parking Solutions
Case Study - Stanley Robotics for Smart Parking
Case Study - Robotic Parking Systems
6 Smart Parking Systems - Counter Technology
RFID in Smart Parking Systems
Connected Vehicle Solutions for Smart Parking
Case Study - Parkopedia
7 Smart Parking Systems - Overhead Sensors and Camera Technology
IoT for Smart Parking
Case Study - FlashParking
Case Study - SP+ Parking Systems
Case Study - T2 Systems Parking Management
Case Study - AppyWay
Image Processing for Vehicle Detection in Smart Parking
Case Study - Parquery
Case Study - SKIDATA Parking Solutions
Case Study - Cleverciti
Image Processing vs. Ground Sensors in Smart Parking
Blockchain for Secure Smart Parking Systems
8 Future Smart Parking Systems
AV Parking
Automated Valet Parking
Sustainable Smart Parking Lots
9 Smart Parking Market - Predictions
Collaborative City Planning with Smart Parking Systems
3D Printing for Parking Structure Manufacturing
Digital Twins in Future Smart Parking Systems
Future Mega Trends in Smart Parking
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Smart Parking Systems
Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Smart Parking Systems
Growth Opportunity 3 - Image Processing for Vehicle Monitoring Systems
11 Next Steps
Your Next Steps
