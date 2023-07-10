Strategic high ground near Bakhmut recaptured, say Ukrainian commanders

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Croatian 128mm multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Monday - Roman Chop/Roman Chop

Ukrainian forces said they have captured high ground to the south of Bakhmut, giving them a vital advantage in the renewed battle for the destroyed city.

The claim comes as Ukrainian officials try to speed up their counteroffensive to show progress ahead of Nato’s annual summit .

Ukrainian commanders now say that since they launched their counterattack in mid-May they have liberated 65sq miles of territory, roughly half the size of Rutland.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, said Ukrainian soldiers have established fire control of the “entrances and exits” of Bakhmut.

“During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut,” she said.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a Croatian 128mm multiple rocket launcher to fire on the frontline near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, on Monday - Roman Chop/AP

Fighting has focused once again on Bakhmut, which was largely destroyed in an eight-month siege by Wagner.

The Kremlin mercenary group claimed to have captured Bakhmut in May and then withdrew, leaving the Russian military little time to build defences and dig trenches.

Analysts said that the battle for the village of Klishchiivka was vital as it commands the heights above Bakhmut.

Fruits and flowers

Russian military bloggers, which are generally considered to be better informed than many mainstream Russian media outlets, confirmed that there was fierce fighting around Klishchiivka, although they said that the village has not yet fallen to the Ukrainians.

“Ukrainian forces don’t stop trying to capture the tactical heights in the Klishchiivka area,” said Rybar, a telegram channel with 1.2 million followers. “Russian units stop all attacks with concentrated artillery and small arms fire.”

Before the war, Klishchiivka was home to a few hundred people. It sits on the side of a bucolic fertile valley which, in a peaceful summer, would be covered in fruits and flowers. The hill that the village lies on rises to around 200m, making it an important tactical site for controlling Bakhmut, five miles to the north.

