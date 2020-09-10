Strata Completes 50th Virtual Implementation for Healthcare Delivery Systems During COVID-19 Pandemic

StrataVIA Helps Hospitals Accelerate Use of Planning, Analytics and Performance Improvement Applications to Drive Financial Recovery

Strata’s Virtual Implementation Approach (VIA™)

VIA guarantees an efficient, automated, secure, and successful deployment by combining these using six components to effectively replace the need for in-person training and support. More





VIA guarantees an efficient, automated, secure, and successful deployment by combining these using six components to effectively replace the need for in-person training and support.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 50 healthcare delivery systems have completed remote implementations of the cloud-based StrataJazz ® platform since mid-March when COVID-19 began to significantly impact the U.S. Healthcare System. As hospitals face one of the worst financial crises in the history of healthcare, they have been leveraging the Strata Decision Technology (Strata) virtual implementation approach (VIA™) to deploy financial planning, analytics, and performance applications to assist in their recovery.



Customers including CHRISTUS Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health, Sharp HealthCare, and Yale New Haven Health System have completed successful implementations utilizing VIA™, eliminating the risk of COVID-19 exposure for hospital staff while accelerating access to financial applications during this mission critical time when U.S. hospitals are losing billions of dollars every month due to the pandemic.

VIA guarantees an efficient, automated, secure, and successful deployment

Over 220 health systems nationwide use StrataJazz to help them to better plan, analyze, and perform. Previous on-site implementations of StrataJazz involved multiple visits by Strata team members and subject matter experts to provide in-person system design sessions, training, and support.

Strata’s VIA instead combines third-party virtual collaboration tools and automated tools embedded within StrataJazz to make remote go-lives easier and more effective. VIA includes the following components to ensure customer success:

Virtual Infrastructure: Strata’s entire IT infrastructure has been 100% cloud-based since 2005. To secure access to data, StrataJazz uses role-based security. The platform is HITRUST-certified, ensuring compliance with HIPAA requirements; and is SOC 2 Type II certified relative to its security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls.



Strata’s entire IT infrastructure has been 100% cloud-based since 2005. To secure access to data, StrataJazz uses role-based security. The platform is HITRUST-certified, ensuring compliance with HIPAA requirements; and is SOC 2 Type II certified relative to its security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. Virtual Deployment Model: Strata’s deployment approach helps to deliver results with an agile team structure and regular virtual collaborative sessions. Strata’s virtual implementations have consistently received “A Ratings” from customers on both implementation and support surveys.



Strata’s deployment approach helps to deliver results with an agile team structure and regular virtual collaborative sessions. Strata’s virtual implementations have consistently received “A Ratings” from customers on both implementation and support surveys. Virtual Training & Adoption: To ensure successful adoption, Strata provides a robust suite of embedded simulation-based eLearning within StrataJazz. This is further augmented by virtual certification courses, and virtual, customized end user training webinars to ensure true knowledge transfer.



To ensure successful adoption, Strata provides a robust suite of embedded simulation-based eLearning within StrataJazz. This is further augmented by virtual certification courses, and virtual, customized end user training webinars to ensure true knowledge transfer. Virtual Post Go Live Support: After go-live, an embedded Help Center within StrataJazz and a dedicated onshore support team help to keep customers on track with their goals. Strata has the highest satisfaction ratings in the market, having earned “ Best in KLAS ” over the last six consecutive years.



After go-live, an embedded Help Center within StrataJazz and a dedicated onshore support team help to keep customers on track with their goals. Strata has the highest satisfaction ratings in the market, having earned “ ” over the last six consecutive years. Virtual Advancement Planning: Additionally, customers are assigned an ongoing, seasoned Experience Manager who partners closely for Annual Assessments and Roadmap Sessions. Customers also have ongoing virtual performance tuning reviews based on Strata’s best practice playbook.



Additionally, customers are assigned an ongoing, seasoned Experience Manager who partners closely for Annual Assessments and Roadmap Sessions. Customers also have ongoing virtual performance tuning reviews based on Strata’s best practice playbook. Strata Guarantee: To further eliminate risk, the Company has provided a Strata Guarantee for over a decade, which now also applies to VIA deployments.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and our own team members safe while delivering world-class implementations of our platform,” said Jennifer Rauworth, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Strata. “This experience has taught us that we can do more remotely than we ever thought possible. Our customers benefit from enhanced safety while maintaining a world-class level of efficiency and quality.”

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative cloud-based financial analytics and performance platform that is used by healthcare providers for financial planning, decision support and continuous improvement. Founded in 1996, the Company’s customer base includes 1,000 hospitals and many of the largest and most influential healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. The Company’s StrataJazz® application is a single integrated software-as-a-service platform that includes modules for capital planning, continuous improvement, contract modeling, cost accounting, cost management, decision support, financial forecasting, management reporting, operational budgeting and performance improvement and strategic planning. The Company’s headquarters are in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.stratadecision.com .

Contact:

Rachel Broghammer

rbroghammer@stratadecision.com

312-827-3835

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9877f05b-301d-4010-a05c-2c3a328f966b







