Strasbourg wins 2-0 at Reims, moves away from drop zone

PARIS (AP) — Habib Diallo scored twice to take his season's tally to 17 goals in the French league as Strasbourg won 2-0 at Reims on Sunday to improve its chances of staying in the top flight next season.

Diallo's double sealed Strasbourg's second consecutive win and helped his side move away from the relegation zone.

Diallo scored the third-fastest goal of the season after only 16 seconds with a header from Habib Diarra's cross. Diarra was again the provider of a perfect pass for the Senegal international, who doubled his team's lead in the 37th minute with a right-footed shot from inside the box.

“We showed a lot of solidarity and mental strength,” Strasbourg coach Frédéric Antonetti said. “We’re in a situation where we can’t give up anything ... We will have to make a very good run to save ourselves.”

With six matches left to play, Strasbourg stands 15th, level on points with relegation-threatened Brest. As the French top tier will be reduced to 18 clubs from next season, four teams will be relegated, with two promoted from the second division.

10-MAN MONTPELLIER WINS

Substitute Stephy Mavididi scored against the run of play to lead 10-man Montpellier to a 1-0 win against Rennes.

Mavididi came on in the 77th minute with 13th-place Montpellier pegged back into his own half for long spells after playmaker Teji Savanier was sent off for a reckless and dangerous tackle in the 52nd. Mavididi made an immediate impact, heading home the winner from close range in the 83rd following a free kick.

Rennes, which hit the woodwork through Arthur Theate's effort in the 64th, stayed sixth. A victory would have moved it above Lille on goal difference in the Europa League chase.

NICE LOSES AGAIN

After exiting the Europa Conference League on Thursday, Nice failed to get back to winning ways and slumped to a third consecutive loss in the French league.

The Cote d’Azur club lost 2-1 at home against Clermont, which leapfrogged Nice into ninth place with a fourth consecutive win.

Story continues

Nice was the better team after Gaetan Laborde's equalizer in the 41st minute but could not convert his domination into another goal and was punished with seven minutes left by Saîf-Eddine Khaoui's winner.

OTHER RESULTS

Ajaccio and Brest ended in a scoreless draw, Toulouse prepared for next week's French Cup final against Nantes with a 1-0 win at Lorient and Nantes was held 2-2 by Troyes.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain took another step toward a record 11th French title after winning at bottom side Angers 2-1 on Friday. Marseille will be in second place and the automatic Champions League berth if it beats Lyon later Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press