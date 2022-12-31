Strasbourg’s Christmas on Main Street

Because of the frigid weather, the event was moved to the next day. The change didn’t affect turnout to the popular event as businesses were open for late-night shopping and a visit from Santa himself.

The Last Mountain Valley Business Association (LMVBA) puts on the yearly event. Carol Schultz is with the LMVBA. “It was very good. The horse and wagon rides were a hit and probably the biggest turnout of kids we’ve had. Everybody wanted a ride.”

The event was a first for employee Taylor Merkel of Long Lake Insurance. “It was very Christmas-y.” The business was open until 8, with 67 people coming through their doors. They served hot chocolate and cookies to the smiling faces as they took time to visit and warm up. “It was nice to see everybody and everybody’s smiling faces.”

Mayor Kelvin Schapansky said the event was a success with the tree lighting, a bonfire and, of course, the horses, “the kids just thrived on that. It was the highlight of the whole evening.” He remarked on the participation of the community as they decorate for the season, “We appreciate everything everyone does.” The Mayor gave an address to thank people for shopping locally. “Because if they don’t, you lose your local businesses and your town is gone. I just really encourage people to do that, and people are really good. There was a lot of poeple going through the different stores, and different sales were happening at different stores. And the businesses really went all out to attract people to come in.”

The LMVBA gave out 80 cookie packages and gingerbread houses and made a draw for ten separate $25 “business bucks.” Schultz said the event began years ago to thank people for shopping locally, and businesses have jumped on board the event, with each business participating in different ways. One of the popular events was a Christmas sale sponsored by the Museum. Donated items are available for children to do some Christmas shopping of their own. The Museum also wraps the items. “It’s huge, it’s wonderful… Everybody comes together it’s a great Christmas event.”

