Strapped For Space? These 12 Cheap, Multifunctional Home Buys Will Sort You Out

Georgia Lockstone
·4 min read
When space is limited, we've got no time for one-trick pony piece
A time of flexible working, more freelancing, balancing jobs and childcare, and constantly having to adapt to rule changes... it’s safe to say the last few years have made us all masters of multi-tasking and making-do. And with that, we’ve been expecting more from our homes than ever before – no matter how small or cramped they may be.

So it’s not surprising that multifunctional furniture is most definitely in demand. And – contrary to popular belief – this isn’t just limited to super expensive ottoman beds, and storage sofas.

From dining tables that double up as desks to slick storage spaces hidden behind mirrors or within upholstered seats, these multifunctional furniture options are considerably more affordable, but still make great space-saving solutions for compact homes.

Enjoy additional storage as well as seating with this window seat
Enjoy additional storage as well as seating with this window seat

Argos

Enjoy additional storage as well as seating with this window seat

A stunning addition to any bedroom or lounge, this window seat will also give you an 88-litre lined storage area that’s perfect for those extra throws and blankets. Super elegant, I can’t get enough of its curved arms, regal buttoned quilting, and gold-clad feet.

£135 from Argos

This decorative shelving ladder also has a built-in workspace
This decorative shelving ladder also has a built-in workspace

Amazon

This decorative shelving ladder also has a built-in workspace

If you’re in need of another place to work, but don’t want to have to sacrifice any storage, then this ladder unit is a great bet. It’s got two shelves for storing books and ornaments, as well as a built-in desk that you can neatly and discreetly tuck a stool underneath.

£69.95 from Amazon

Pick a mirror like this one that has handy hidden shelves
Pick a mirror like this one that has handy hidden shelves

Dunelm

Pick a mirror like this one that has handy hidden shelves

With its simple and contemporary design, this mirror is bound to look brilliant in any bathroom or bedroom. But best of all, its hidden shelves are just the right height for standard skincare and cosmetics products.

£46.40 (was £58) from Dunelm

Use this slimline shoe cabinet as your hallway console table
Use this slimline shoe cabinet as your hallway console table

Amazon

Use this slimline shoe cabinet as your hallway console table

If shoes are always cluttering up your hallway, then definitely treat yourself to this slimline cabinet that’s capable of holding nine pairs of average-sized shoes. It’s available in multiple different colours and finishes, and has a small console tabletop that’s the perfect spot for your keys.

£46.99 from Amazon

This clever coffee table comes with two mini nesting versions
This clever coffee table comes with two mini nesting versions

Dunelm

This clever coffee table comes with two mini nesting versions

This modern coffee table would make a stylish addition to any living room, and also comes with two side table versions that nest neatly underneath when not in use, and will definitely come in handy when you have guests.

£79 from Dunelm

Save bedside table space with this lamp that wirelessly charges devices
Save bedside table space with this lamp that wirelessly charges devices

Amazon

Save bedside table space with this lamp that wirelessly charges devices

With this handy reading lamp, you can swap the big and bulky bedside table for just a small stall. It’s got a slimline design, five different colour temperatures to choose from, and also doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone — so you can say goodbye to those messy cables.

£24.99 from Amazon

This wall-mounted cabinet doubles as a drop-leaf desk
This wall-mounted cabinet doubles as a drop-leaf desk

B&Q

This wall-mounted cabinet doubles as a drop-leaf desk

This handy drop-down desk can be folded up against the wall whenever you need a little extra space. I love that it has open shelving compartments for some extra storage, and that it’s also got a little chalkboard that’s ideal for shopping and to-do lists.

£84.99 from B&Q

Enjoy TV dinners with ease thanks to this lift-top coffee table
Enjoy TV dinners with ease thanks to this lift-top coffee table

Amazon

Enjoy TV dinners with ease thanks to this lift-top coffee table

Whether you’re a fan of having dinner in front of the TV, or sometimes like to work from the comfort of the sofa, this lift-top coffee table will definitely come in handy. Plus, it’ll also give you some extra hidden storage space.

£75.99 from Amazon

Gain some extra bathroom storage with this space-saving towel rail shelf
Gain some extra bathroom storage with this space-saving towel rail shelf

Dunelm

Gain some extra bathroom storage with this space-saving towel rail shelf

When you’ve got a small bathroom, you’ll want to nab any extra storage space wherever you can. This sleek matt black towel rail has the simple addition of a small shelf, which is the perfect size for storing your most frequently used toiletries.

£14.40 from Dunelm

This freestanding mirror is also a hidden jewellery cabinet
This freestanding mirror is also a hidden jewellery cabinet

Amazon

This freestanding mirror is also a hidden jewellery cabinet

As well as making the perfect full-length mirror, this clever cabinet also boasts 120 earring slots, 78 ring holders, 24 necklace hooks, and four separate shelves that are great for storing hair accessories, make-up, and more.

£84.99 from Amazon

Pick an ergonomic dining chair that’s suitable for doing a day’s work
Pick an ergonomic dining chair that’s suitable for doing a day’s work

B&Q

Pick an ergonomic dining chair that’s suitable for doing a day’s work

Okay so this one is personal for me. I work at my kitchen table, and am in desperate need of a chair that’s comfier than my bar stools, but equally won’t look out of place tucked into a corner when not in use. This ergonomic chair has been designed with supporting you through a full day’s work in mind, but looks like just a regular dining chair thanks to its lack of wheels.

£64 from B&Q

Use this foldable piece of furniture as a console, dining table, or desk
Use this foldable piece of furniture as a console, dining table, or desk

Amazon

Use this foldable piece of furniture as a console, dining table, or desk


And if you’re going to work at a table, then may I suggest making it this one? A real winner in the multifunctional department, it can be used fully folded up as a console, half folded out as a small table for two or a desk, and finally fully folded out to seat up to four.

£129.99 from Amazon

