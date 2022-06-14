This strapless bra is actually so comfortable, you might forget you’re wearing it

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So many summertime tank tops and dresses call for a strapless bra, but wearing one may make you rethink your outfit. Yes, it’s no secret that strapless bras are incredibly uncomfortable. They have to be tight enough to stay up, but loose enough to let you breathe, and that perfect combo is usually hard to find. However, you need to check out LIVELY’s No-Wire Strapless Bra, because this style masters it so well, you may even forget you’re wearing it.

You can probably guess from the name that the LIVELY No-Wire Strapless Bra contains zero wires, but it’s still super supportive. The top of the cups have no-slip strips at the top to help stay in place, too. The hardest part about putting this bra on is that it has four clasps on the back; however, this actually helps to better customize the fit.

“This is the first strapless bra I’ve worn and actually felt supported and comfortable in,” wrote one reviewer on the brand’s website. “The band has extra hooks to get just the right fit. The cups have substantial coverage but allow some cleavage as you wish. It was super comfy and stayed on well through a night out!”

According to the brand, its goal is to blend athleisure with lingerie by creating pieces with minimal designs and maximum comfort. It makes sense when you look at this strapless bra and its mesh material on the back that offers some breathability.

Nonetheless, there are a few things to note on sizing here. The product description suggests going up on band sizes if you’re in between and also recommends this style for those in the A–C cup range. It can still work for those with a D–DD cup size, but if you’re looking for extra support, LIVELY suggests you check out its Smooth Strapless Bra (it’s pretty much the same thing, but with wires). Reviewers have plenty of positive things to say about that style as well.

Both the No-Wire Strapless Bra and the Smooth Strapless Bra retail for $45 and come in a light nude and black; however, the wireless style also comes in a second nude shade called “umber.”

If you’re trying to master this season’s hot one-shoulder look or have a favorite spaghetti strap dress you’ve been dying to wear, get yourself a bra that’s not going to make you resent your outfit choice.

