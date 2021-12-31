Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

    Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

Nathan Lau
·1 min read

Nike has recently launched the Icon Classic silhouette for lovers of open-toed footwear.

Combining comfort and a fierce aesthetic, the sandal boasts a tri-toned strappy upper doused in "Black," "White" and "Metallic Gold" hues. The foam-equipped footbed features a striking exterior but also provides a snugly feel for your feet. With multiple hook-and-loop closures that are easy to adjust, the sandal showcases an innovative look along with classic Air Force 1-inspired outsoles.

The Icon Classic sandal is now available on Nike's official website and select stores for $60 USD.

In case you missed it, check out the Swoosh's latest Burrow slippers.

