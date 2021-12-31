Strap up in Nike's Bold Icon Classic Sandals

Nike has recently launched the Icon Classic silhouette for lovers of open-toed footwear.

Combining comfort and a fierce aesthetic, the sandal boasts a tri-toned strappy upper doused in "Black," "White" and "Metallic Gold" hues. The foam-equipped footbed features a striking exterior but also provides a snugly feel for your feet. With multiple hook-and-loop closures that are easy to adjust, the sandal showcases an innovative look along with classic Air Force 1-inspired outsoles.

The Icon Classic sandal is now available on Nike's official website and select stores for $60 USD.

