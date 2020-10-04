'Strangest ever' London Marathon is a virtual hit with 43,000 runners

It was, by common consent, the most surreal London marathon in its 40-year history: with elite athletes cheered on by cardboard cutouts of the Queen across a special course in St James’s Park – and 43,000 people from 109 countries running the event “virtually” instead of on the capital’s streets.

However, organisers said they believed that the “indomitable spirit” of every participant would serve as a beacon of light in dark and uncertain times – and that the race would help raise “tens of millions” for charities.

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events Ltd, told the Guardian that it had been the strangest race in the event’s 40 years. But on the day the race went global – with people from China to Costa Rica and Libya to Laos tackling the 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, Brasher said it was remarkable that it had taken place at all.

“What we have seen sums up the indomitable spirit that the London Marathon has always been about,” he said. “Britain has suffered from this unbelievably inclement weather from Storm Alex, but over 30,000 people across the country have shown amazing fortitude in getting out and running or walking 26.2 miles. And to think we have had people from 109 countries taking part is quite incredible. I really hope it is a beacon of light in a year that’s been pretty dark.”

There was a shock in the men’s elite race as the world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, was beaten for the first time in seven years. Afterwards the Kenyan, who could only finish eighth, having won the race four times, said that he had suffered from an “ear blockage” while running and he also appeared to be limping at the finish.

The race was won in a thrilling sprint finish by the Ethiopian Shura Kitata in 2:05.45, just one second ahead of the Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba. Afterwards Kitata dedicated his win to his country and his coach Haji Adilo, who had been unable to travel to London with him after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

“I am very happy to win this race against a very strong field for my country and for my group of teammates,” said Kitata. “I will bring back my medals for my coach, who is back in Ethiopia because of Covid-19.

There was no such surprise in the women’s race as the world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, won in 2:18:58, more than three minutes clear of Sara Hall from the US.

Perhaps the most heartwarming story of the day came from Britain’s Natasha Cockram, who defied a cyst on her ankle and the lack of a sponsor to win her first national title by four seconds from Naomi Mitchell in 2.33:19, with Tracy Barlow third.

Natasha Cockram, left, and Naomi Mitchell celebrate coming first and second, respectively, in the race to be fastest British runner at the London Marathon.

In August Cockram appealed on social media for some shoes to race the event as she didn’t have a sponsor, while she also had to overcome an ankle injury that put her involvement in jeopardy.

“This time last week I couldn’t even run, so wasn’t sure I’d make the startline,” said Cockram, who had been working full-time in pharmaceuticals until moving part-time last month. “I was in hospital getting an MRI and ultrasound, so I’m really happy with today.”

In the men’s race Sir Mo Farah’s unfamiliar role as a pacemaker proved successful as he helped his compatriots Jonny Mellor and Ben Connor sneak inside the Olympic qualifying time.

While the world’s best athletes raced 19.6 laps on a special closed course in St James’s Park, the everyday runners had 24 hours to run or walk 26.2 miles, using a special app to track their time.

The oldest participant was 87-year-old Ken Jones, who has completed every London Marathon since the inaugural race in 1981. Jones, who ran near his home in Strabane, Northern Ireland, with his daughter, Heather, 58, said: “I’ve no plans to retire yet. I want to show people what you can achieve when you put your mind to it.”

