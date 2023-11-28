Stranger Things star's critically acclaimed new movie confirms UK release date

courtesy of Venice Film Festival

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn's critically acclaimed new movie Hoard has confirmed a UK release date.

Directed by Luna Carmoon, the film, which has already garnered rave reviews, will hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland on May 10, 2024 (via Twitter).

The movie, which stars Saura Lightfoot Leon opposite the Eddie Munson actor, premiered at this year's Venice International Film Festival and subsequently received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - though this has since fallen to 90% at the time of writing.

As previously reported by Digital Spy, the film held its UK premiere on October 9 at the BFI London Film Festival but it seems fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the theatrical release.

Set in London in 1984, Hoard tells the story of a 7-year-old girl named Maria (played by Lily Beau-Leach) and her mother who live in a world of their own which is "built on sorting through bins and collecting shiny rubbish".

Following a dramatic event which sees the mother and daughter's world torn apart, the film then skips ahead ten years where an older Maria (played by Lightfoot Leon) is living with a foster mother.

Per the official synopsis, "an older stranger, Michael (Joseph Quinn), then enters their home, opening the door to past trauma, magic and madness…"

Starring Hayley Squires, Deba Hekmat and Cathy Tyson alongside Quinn and Lightfoot Leon, the film will serve as Carmoon's feature debut.

Describing the performances from its lead actors as "arresting", The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote: "Everything and the kitchen sink is thrown into this deeply strange and emotionally extravagant story with its continuous topnote of hysteria: and there's a lot of storytelling substance. Hoard isn't perfect but its pure vehemence and the commitment of its performances are arresting."

Hoard will be released in the UK and Ireland on May 10, 2024.

