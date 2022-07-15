Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirms the obvious about Will: 'He is gay and he does love Mike'

Nick Romano
·3 min read
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirms the obvious about Will: 'He is gay and he does love Mike'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4.

Noah Schnapp has officially brought Will Byers out of the closet, even if Stranger Things season 4 left some wanting more.

The actor confirmed that his character on the Netflix mega hit is gay, verifying seasons' worth of teases and overt hints.

"Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Schnapp tells Variety. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc."

Fan theories were refueled after season 3, in which Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) got into a fight. Will felt he was being left behind by his friends, leading Mike to blurt out, "It's not my fault you don't like girls!"

STRANGER THINGS
STRANGER THINGS

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in 'Stranger Things'

Executive producer and director of that episode Shawn Levy had told EW that moment wasn't "specific to sexual orientation or anything." But with season 4, he teased, "There aren't many accidents on Stranger Things. There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character. So, if you came away from Volume 1 feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it's probably no accident."

Season 4 brought the Hawkins kids to high school. When Will reunited with Mike in their California-based mission to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), he delivered a veiled monologue to his friend. "Sometimes I think it's just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most," Will said, "because what if they don't like the truth?"

Speaking of El, he added, "She's so different from other people, and when you're different, sometimes you feel like a mistake."

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) later had a heart-to-heart with his younger brother in another saying-it-without-saying-it scene. "I don't want you to forget that I'm here, and I'll always be here, and I love you," Jonathan says. "And there is nothing in this world — absolutely nothing — that will ever change that."

Schnapp himself has played coy in the past and even suggested that Will wasn't gay, which makes us wonder at what point the writers definitively made this character choice.

"I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay," Schnapp tells Variety. "People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, 'Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.' That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they're doing it so well."

Stranger Things season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Will Co-Direct and Star in an Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film

    Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will co-direct a movie titled Hell of a Summer with Billy Bryk

  • In London, Ont., site of alleged sex assault, Hockey Canada's reopening of 2018 case is welcome news

    People in London are welcoming news Thursday that Hockey Canada, the sport's national federation, is reopening its investigation into an alleged sexual assault in the southwestern Ontario city in 2018. Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit in May, prompting Ottawa to freeze its funding, after a woman claimed she was assaulted in London that June, at a gala and golf function, by some members of Canada's 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team. "I think for me, looking at this whole

  • Jen Shah's Husband Could Be Liable to Pay $9 Million Restitution, Expert Says: 'This Is Their Debt'

    Jen Shah has been married to Sharrieff Shah since 1994

  • Ryan Gosling picks the Marvel character he’d like to play in the MCU

    Ryan Gosling has thrown his name into the ring to play a certain Marvel character in the MCU. The actor, who was considered for a brief role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has never starred in a superhero film – but has expressed interest in doing so. According to Josh Horowitz, who hosts the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling denied rumours he was attached to a project based on the character Nova.

  • NHL free agency news and analysis: Johnny Gaudreau signs with Columbus Blue Jackets

    The NHL free agency signing period opened Wednesday and many top players signed new deals. News and analysis from the day's biggest action.

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike

    Schnapp says the show's writers have "been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons."

  • New details revealed about the night a SC man vanished while working on a shredder

    Alex Gordon was last seen May 5 working on a shredding machine at a Greer recycling company.

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp on Doja Cat, Season 5, and Will’s Sexuality: ‘He Is Gay and He Does Love Mike’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot developments in Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. One of the many thrills embedded in “Stranger Things” has been watching each of the young cast literally grow into young adults before our eyes. That is perhaps especially true of its youngest original member, Noah […]

  • This Mom Was Stabbed 40 Times in 1980. Now Cops Know Who Did It.

    Willoughby Police DepartmentOn Jan. 11, 1980, Mark Madger returned to his Willoughby, Ohio, apartment after work to find a scene of sheer horror: his wife Nadine on the floor of the dining room, stabbed more than 40 times with a butcher knife that was still sticking out of her body, and their 6-month-old son unharmed in a playpen nearby.For four decades, police could not crack the case of who murdered Nadine, who was just 25 when she died. But that changed in recent months thanks to a new forens

  • $80,000 fine for Edmonton church, pastor over public health violations

    A provincial court judge has levied an $80,000 fine against an Edmonton church and its pastor for violating public health restrictions three times in 2021. Tracy Fortin, pastor of Church in the Vine, refused to allow a public health inspector inside during Sunday services held on March 7, March 14 and June 5. The inspector wanted to check on masks and social distancing but Fortin repeatedly turned the inspector away at the door. "These were deliberate and intentional acts," Judge Shelagh Creagh

  • Henry Winkler 'slunk out of the restaurant' after embarrassing encounter with Mick Jagger

    Henry Winkler revealed that he didn’t get no satisfaction when he met Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

  • Tom Brady reveals the 'biggest challenge' of parenting is getting his kids to understand privilege

    Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, came from humble beginnings, and they want their kids to understand that the vast majority of people don't have what they have.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin