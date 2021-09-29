Stranger Things spin-off for Eleven: Is Millie Bobby Brown getting her own show?

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Stranger Things is already three *huge* seasons in (with a fourth excitingly on the way), but it looks like Netflix might not be done with the show just yet.



While a fifth season is yet to be confirmed, it seems as though Stranger Things could return in a different form, with Netflix teasing that spin-offs could be in the works - including one for Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos discussed his plans for the show at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills earlier this week. Speaking to the audience, Sarandos said, "Franchises are good, but what you want are hits," according to Deadline.

He then reportedly called Stranger Things "a franchise being born," before hinting at "spinoffs". Deadline also reports that there has been 'talk' that Millie Bobby Brown could be 'taking the lead' in an extension of the Stranger Things universe under her own Netflix deal.

So, watch out for a potential Eleven solo special, then.

Photo credit: Netflix

Though Netflix is yet to confirm season five for Stranger Things, they have said there's still more to come from the show. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter showrunners and executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer revealed, "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Discussing filming season 4 with Cosmopolitan UK, Millie Bobby Brown touched on the best and worst things about filming the new season.

"We were definitely saddened to have to wait to start shooting season 4, but at the same time, completely appreciated that it was necessary in order to ensure everyone’s safety because of the pandemic," she explained.

As for the best? "I feel lucky that we were able to go back to work when we did. The best thing about shooting this season is having the opportunity to return to this character I love so much. This is going to be a really exciting season for Eleven!"



