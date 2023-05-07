'Stranger Things' Season 5 Could Be Delayed Due To Writers Strike

The Duffer Brothers have announced a halt in production for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Matt and Ross Duffer took to the Stranger Writers Twitter account to share the news, hinting at a possible delay in the Netflix show's upcoming season: “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

The WGA formally went on strike in early May after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), a trade association the represents the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney and more. The guild and AMPTP failed to reach an agreement involving higher compensation, stable writers’ rooms and better health coverage. “Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the WGA previously wrote. “We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

