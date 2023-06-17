Stranger Things season 5 announces Linda Hamilton in new role

Terminator star Linda Hamilton will be joining the Stranger Things season five cast.



Hamilton's casting was confirmed during Netflix's 2023 global TUDUM fan event, live-streaming from São Paulo, Brazil.

No further details of her role have been shared, but Hamilton marks another legendary 80's sci-fi icon to appear in the hit Netflix series.

VCG - Getty Images

The actress is best known for playing Sarah Connor in The Terminator film franchise, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1984 movie. She reprised her role in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day and did voice over for 2009's Terminator Salvation.

She returned once again as Connor in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate - much to fans' delight.



Audiences may also recognise Hamilton for her role as Catherine Chandler in the television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990). She received critical acclaim for the part, earning nominations for two Golden Globe awards and an Emmy award.

20th Century Studios

Most recently, viewers saw infamous Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund appear in Stranger Things season four. The star of 1984 horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street starred in one episode as Victor Creel – the former inhabitant of Creel House, whose wife and daughter were slaughtered by Vecna (aka son Henry Creel).

Creel has spent the last few decades in prison, after being framed for their murders by the Stranger Things villain.

Goonies star Sean Astin was another eighties icon to score a Stranger Things role, appearing in season two as Joyce's boyfriend Bob (who met a grisly end at the hands of the Demodogs).

netflix - Netflix

Meanwhile, Cary Elwes of The Princess Bride fame portrayed "sleazy" Larry Kline, mayor of Hawkins in the third season of the show.

In July 2022, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers said that they wouldn't be adding any new faces to the fifth and final season. "We’re stopping, we’re not adding any more characters in season 5, I promise," Matt Duffer said in Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2 Unlocked.

We guess the duo just couldn't resist one last nostalgic cast signing to help see out the show.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

