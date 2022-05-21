Stranger Things season 4: Release date, trailer, and cast – everything you need to know

Jacob Stolworthy,Clémence Michallon and Inga Parkel
·2 min read

After a two-year hiatus, Stranger Things is coming back to Netflix with its long-awaited fourth season.

In a new trailer, released Tuesday (12 April), the clip shows Jim Hopper in a Russian internment camp, Joyce and the Bryce family in California having been relocated after the Battle of Starcourt, and Eleven still without her powers.

At the end of the trailer, a horrifying, humanoid creature is introduced hanging in the Upside Down and is revealed to be the one narrating the trailer, saying at the end: “It’s time. You have lost.”

Below is everything we know about the new season.

When will season four be released?

The new season will be split into two parts: Volume 1 is out on 27 May; Volume 2 starts streaming on Netflix on 1 July.

Who will return?

The returning cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Brett Gelman (Murray), and Matthew Modine (Dr Brenner)

Note the absence of Dacre Montgomery, whose character Billy died in the third season.

Who are the new cast members?

Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Josephine Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

What will season four be about?

The season’s official logline reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things season four will be split into two parts on Netflix: Volume 1 is out on 27 May and Volume 2 starts streaming on 1 July.

