Stranger Things season 4: Read our bluffer’s guide to the Netflix show up to this point

Vicky Jessop
·7 min read
(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Stranger Things has been a pop culture phenomenon from the moment it launched on Netflix in 2016. Combining healthy dollops of Eighties nostalgia with creepy special effects and some seriously talented child actors, it made stars of its cast and spawned a generation of new memes.

Now, with the hotly-anticipated fourth season on the horizon, it’s time for a recap. After all, season three aired all the way back in 2019: what you need is a quick and easy way to catch up without watching all 20 episodes.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what you’re reading. So grab your baseball bat and (ideally) your telekinetic friends: it’s time to head back to the Upside Down.

The story so far

Nothing strange ever happens in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana – that’s until young Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappears on his way home one night. His mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), though, remains convinced he’s still alive, and it turns out that he’s trapped inside a dark parallel world called the Upside Down, where he’s hiding from the monstrous Demogorgon that is hunting him.

At the same time, while searching for him in a forest during a thunderstorm, his friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) run into Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a girl with telekinetic powers who’s on the run from a mysterious government facility, the Department of Energy.

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Eventually, Will is rescued by Joyce and resident alcoholic police sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who are sent into the Upside Down to find him.

However, that’s not the end of the story (oh no, we’re only at the end of season one. Strap in).

Will remains connected to the Upside Down, and in season two he starts experiencing terrifying visions of a massive creature that lives there, the Mind Flayer.

Hopper (who has quasi-adopted Eleven at this point, exercising potentially poor judgement given her murderous predilections) decides to investigate and discovers that Will’s drawings of the Upside Down correlate to a real-life series of tunnels underneath Hawkins, that connect the town to the parallel plane.

The catch: if the tunnels are destroyed, it will destroy the town itself. With Hawkins being overrun by “demo-dogs”, a vicious type of mini-monster, the Demogorgon mounts an attack on Hopper’s house and manages to bite Eleven, who begins experiencing trouble accessing her powers.

Nevertheless, she heads to the Upside Down’s portal at the Department of Energy and exorcises the monster possessing Will. strong work ethic.

She closes the portal for good, but as you might have guessed, season three throws up a whole new list of problems for the gang to face.

First on the list is puberty. New girl Max (Sadie Sink) is dating Lucas; Eleven and Mike are also seeing each other and Will is desperately trying to get his friends to continue playing Dungeons and Dragons, like any sensible teenager. The new Starcourt Mall is also causing problems: a secret Soviet laboratory sets up shop there, with the aim of reopening the portal to the Upside Down.

As a result, the Mind Flayer starts to leak through the gateway and possess the unfortunate people of Hawkins – including Max’s step-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). Though Eleven continues having difficulty accessing her powers, she is able to defeat Billy (who ultimately dies) and the Mind Flayer, before Hopper sacrifices himself so she can close the portal.

In the final scenes of season three, a now power-less El moves out of Hawkins with the Byers family… and that’s where we’re up to today. Phew!

The main players

Stranger Things has managed to incorporate a vast and ever-growing cast of characters into its episodes while also giving enough airtime to the stars of the show: namely, Eleven and her group of friends.

The kids

The initial group of friends we see at the start of Stranger Things comprises Will, Dustin, Lucas and Mike, a group of nerdy pre-teens who love nothing more than playing a bit of Dungeons and Dragons together.

Quadruple trouble: Lucas, Mike, Eleven and Dustin (Netflix)
Quadruple trouble: Lucas, Mike, Eleven and Dustin (Netflix)

Of course, when Will is taken, the rest run into Eleven, a troubled, telekinetic child who initially has trouble talking and regularly murders both thugs and otherworldly horrors with her powers . When she gets taken in by Hopper, she also learns how be more of a teen. Though El has since blossomed – and is now dating Mike, no less – she also seems to have lost her powers.

In season two, the group were also joined by Max (Sadie Sink), a rebel tomboy who initially clashed with El; however, the pair soon became firm friends when Max proved she could hold her own in a fight.

The teens

Ah, a love triangle for the ages: Steve (the people’s choice, handy with a baseball bat, also with excellent hair, played by Joe Keery), Nancy (Mike’s sister, the smartest kid in Hawkins, played by Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will’s brother, who helps Nancy investigate the strange goings-on in town. Currently, Nancy is with Jonathan; together, the pair of them regularly make more questionable decisions than a troubled Eighties rock band.

Oh no: Nancy and Jonathan (Netflix)
Oh no: Nancy and Jonathan (Netflix)

It’s also worth mentioning Billy Hargrove, played deliciously by Montgomery, with just a touch of psychopathy. He’s Max’s stepbrother, who meets his untimely end at the end of season three, sacrificing himself to the Mind Flayer to help Eleven escape. RIP.

The adults

The main adults you need to know about are Jim Hopper, Hawkins’ Chief of Police who investigates Will’s disappearance in the first season and rapidly becomes involved with the Byers and the Upside Down. In later seasons, he also becomes a surrogate father to Eleven – before tragically dying at the end of season three (sob)... or so we thought.

Joyce Byers is Will’s mother. After leading the effort to find Will, she ends up helping the kids fight whatever latest plot the Upside Down has cooked up – and sparks fly between her and Hopper… before his supposed untimely death. Joyce isn’t very lucky in love, it has to be said – her last boyfriend, Bobby (played by everyone’s fave hobbit, Sean Astin), met a gruesome end at the hands of a couple of demo-dogs. Here’s hoping season four is the charm.

What’s lined up for season 4?

The trailer for season four certainly promises plenty of juicy goings-on and more awkward encounters than a visit to Scoops Ahoy.

In the trailer, the Byers family are trying to adjust to a life outside Hawkins, though a mysterious government official soon starts interfering, asking Eleven for her help in tackling an old enemy.

“I’m afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm,” he tells her. Gulp. There are also shots of the Upside Down, Hopper imprisoned in a Soviet-looking gulag, and a man with stitched-over eyes who doesn’t look creepy at all. And plenty of explosions.

Plus, Max starts flying, which is a new one on us – and presumably for her too.

And if you want to watch the new trailer, take a look below:

Unanswered questions

Hoo, boy. Strap yourselves in: season three’s ending left us with nothing but questions.

At the end of season three, we thought Jim Hopper met a tragic end defending Eleven. But he appears in the trailer for season four, presumably as a Russian captive, sparking questions about how exactly he survived the unsurvivable.

For that matter, Eleven has now lost her powers. How did that happen – and will she get them back?

Powers no more: Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix)
Powers no more: Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix)

A much-unloved part of season three also focussed on the other supernaturally-gifted children who had escaped from the Department of Energy. However, after El left them to come back to Hawkins (mercifully putting an end to her emo phase), we’ve heard nothing more. Odds are they appear at some point this season, but how remains to be seen.

A lot of internet speculation has also been devoted to the unlamented Dr Brenner, Eleven’s quasi-father figure and sinister scientist who experimented on her. Though he was presumed dead, internet sleuths heard some of the Russians at Starcourt Mall discussing “the American” imprisoned in one of the cells, implying that Brenner might actually still be alive.

Despite three (soon to be four) seasons, Stranger Things has also never answered any big questions about the Upside Down. What is it? Also, how are the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon linked?

Finally – and most importantly – will perennial third wheel Will Byers ever find a romantic interest of his own? We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Stranger Things season 4 lands on Netflix on May 27

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Alphonso Davies back in squad for Canada's three matches in June international window

    Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, sidelined from international play since November, returns to action with Canada for June games against Iran, Curaçao and Honduras. The 21-year-old from Edmonton missed Canada's last six outings after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. Davies, named CONCACAF men's player of the year in April, returned to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its April 6 Champions League quarterfinal against Spain's Villarreal, ma

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in