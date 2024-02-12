‘Stranger Things,’ Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Win at U.K. Theater Awards – Global Bulletin

THEATER AWARDS

“Sunset Boulevard” was the big winner at the U.K.’s 24th annual WhatsOnStage Awards, which are decided entirely by the theatregoers themselves. It won seven awards, including best performer in a musical for Nicole Scherzinger, professional debut performance for Grace Hodgett Young, direction for Jamie Lloyd, lighting design for Jack Knowles, sound design for Adam Fisher, video design for Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom and music direction/supervision for Alan Williams.

“Guys & Dolls” won best musical revival, set design for Bunny Christie and graphic design by Muse Creative. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” won best new play. James Norton won best performer in a play and Luke Thompson supporting performer for “A Little Life,” Ivo van Hove’s adaptation of the novel by Hanya Yanagihara. Best play revival was won by Chekhov’s “Vanya, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and starring Andrew Scott. Best new musical was won by “Operation Mincemeat.”

Jack Wolfe won supporting performer in a musical for “Next to Normal”; Aimee Lou Wood best takeover for her turn as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret,” with the production also winning best West End show; and Matt Cole choreopgraphy for Disney’s “Newsies.” This year’s award for services to U.K. theater was presented to Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre.

Performances at Sunday’s event at The London Palladium hosted by Bonnie Langford and Melanie La Barrie, included Disney’s “Newsies,” “Flowers for Mrs Harris,” “Guys & Dolls,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “Next to Normal,” “Operation Mincemeat,” “The Sound of Music,” a world premiere from “Burlesque the Musical” and a tribute to Chita Rivera.

