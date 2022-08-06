‘Stranger Things’ Matt & Ross Duffer And Barrie Gower On Creating A Frightening Vecna: “More Slime” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Erik Pedersen
·3 min read

On the morning they opened the writers room for the fifth and final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, Emmy-nominated creators Matt & Ross Duffer teamed with prosthetics designer Barrie Gower to relive for Deadline Contenders the events of Season 4.

Stranger Things got 13 Emmy nominations for a season that featured shocking cast deaths and reveals, a detour to a Russian prison and a messy climax that sets up a final battle between the teens of Hawkins, Indiana, and the psychopath Vecna. Being vanquished by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when he was a sociopath hospital orderly (Jamie Campbell Bower), the series villain became the slimy, tentacled Vecna, who secretly commanded the creatures that tormented the Stranger Things characters through the series in the alternate universe they called the Upside Down. It wasn’t until late in Season 4 that the Duffers finally revealed their supervillain and set the stakes for the final battle after Vecna breached the walls between his dark world and theirs.

More from Deadline

Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“We jokingly called it ‘Stranger Things Revelations’ because we were finally able to start showing our hand,” Matt Duffer said. “Season 3 was our ‘play in the sandbox’ season, which we really enjoyed, but here we got to tell more about the history of the villains and the Upside Down, a lot of the things we discussed and came up with all the way back in Season 1. A big chunk of the reveals came in Episode 7, and in the finale, our challenge was to reunite characters that had been separated. How would we bring them back together? We solved that with the ‘Piggyback,’ this massive mindfight between worlds.”

‘Stranger Things’ - Credit: Everett Collection
‘Stranger Things’ - Credit: Everett Collection

Everett Collection

Key to the finale was the emergence of Vecna, a nightmarish being. It wasn’t easy.

“The reality of the making and build of Vecna was actually the best part of 12 months,” said Gower. “We took a full body cast of our actor Jamie, pre-Covid, we started putting modeling clay over it, and the whole world shut down for Covid and we closed for three months and then came back and had a lengthy build. And then we did a camera test, three days prior to our first shoot day. The guys knew basically what they were going to be getting, but this was our first opportunity to put Jamie onscreen. To say we were slightly anxious is an understatement. It was the first opportunity to see Jamie perform as this character.”

Said Troy Duffer: “It was a great day. We had so much trust in Barrie, but it was the scariest thing we were doing in the show, putting an actor in a suit. He’s a monster but he’s talking, and if any element of that didn’t work, then we knew the season would collapse. Seeing Barrie’s beautiful work, seeing the lighting, and seeing what Jamie was doing, that was the biggest sigh of relief we felt we had all season.

“He became Vecna, and we had the Hellraiser music, the moody lighting coming through these gaps in the ceiling in the attic, and it was like — Bam! that’s it,” he added. “And the only discussion was how slimy he should be. Should we add more slime? Let’s try a little more slime.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost

    "Terrified" Qatar passenger from Australia to Scotland had to alter her schedule and plan "every minute" of the day after her wheelchair went missing.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • After 2nd major title, Brooke Henderson can build on Canadian sports legacy at British Open

    When Brooke Henderson won the Evian Championship in July, her place in Canadian golf lore was cemented. The 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian pro golfer to ever win multiple majors. Henderson's first major title came at the Women's PGA Championship in 2016, when she was just 18 years old. She owns 10 other career tour wins, including at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June. Her 12 total titles are more than any Canadian pro golfer in history. She's twice competed at the

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Harrington takes one stroke lead after first round of Shaw Charity Classic

    CALGARY — Padraig Harrington eagled the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday to vault into the lead at the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic. Harrington was trailing clubhouse leader Kirk Triplett by one stroke before draining a lengthy putt from off the green on the par 5 finishing hole to card Friday’s best round of 6-under 64. The 50-year-old Irishman had three birdies on the front nine of the par 70, 7,086-yard layout before adding another birdie and clutch eagle on his back