‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Stage Play Reveals First Look & Title Of First Act

The Hawkins, Indiana stage show just got a little creepier and a little nearer to launch.

The Stranger Things stage play has unveiled a first look production image and the name of its first act, as a public preview kicked off today in London. We first told you about the play last year and you can now check out the image below.

The original stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, officially opens next month on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre in the West End, and will be a prequel to the Netflix sci-fi drama set in Hawkins in 1959.

The first act will be titled ‘Chapter One: The Girl From Nowhere’, it was revealed today. The play features several characters who play key roles in the TV series, which is set in the 1980s.

Stranger Things co-creators the Duffer Brothers, His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry are writing the play, with Stephen Daldry directing and Justin Martin co-director. It’s billed as a Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions presentation, with the Duffer Brothers acting as creative producers and 21 Laps Entertainment attached as an associate producer.

Synopsis for the play reads: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Shane Attwooll (Wonder Woman 1984; Legend, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot) is playing Chief Hopper, with Oscar Lloyd (The 47th, Hotel Portofino; 4 O’Clock Club) plays a younger James Hopper, Jr.. Christopher Buckley (David Copperfield, Orphans; Stig of the Dump) plays Newby, while Louis McCartney (Silent Roar, Hope Street; Game of Thrones) plays Henry Creel.

Michael Jibson (Bodies, The Essex Serpent; Hamilton) plays Victor Creel, while Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice, Villains of Valley View) is Joyce Maldonaldo, Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!, Macbeth) plays Dr. Brenner, Lauren Ward (Dear Evan Hansen, Matilda) plays Virginia Creel and Ella Karuna Williams (The Equalizer) is Patty Newby.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is gearing up to get back into production now the after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA deals have been struck with the studios. David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the show, teased “things will end in a very real way” during an appearance at Motor City Comic Con over the weekend.

