Stranger Things: The First Shadow Reveals Key New Characters — Plus, Meet the Recast Joyce, Hopper and More

At an hour when the denizens of Hawkins, Ind., would have been cursing their alarm clocks Wednesday, Netflix revealed the full cast for its West End premiere of the original stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow — and a whole lot more.

More from TVLine

stranger-things-saddest-deaths-all-time-ranked

Stranger Things‘ Most Heartbreaking Deaths of All Time, Ranked





View List



Though the names of the actors may elicit more “huhs” than “ooohs,” the names of some of the characters is another matter altogether. Among the newbies that theater-goers are going to get to meet are Walter Henderson (Dustin’s father?), Allen Munson (Eddie’s dad?) and the original Chief Hopper (aka Jim’s pop).

Written by Kate Trefry from an original story that she penned with series creators the Duffer Brothers and Jack Thorne, and directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to open at London’s Phoenix Theatre on December 14 (with previews beginning on November 17). Per the show’s official logline, the Hawkins of 1959 is “a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The leads are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Oscar Lloyd (Hop Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel aka Vecna aka One), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Chase Brown (Joyce’s future ex, Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (“Bob the Superhero” Newby), Kemi Awoderu (Lucas’ future mom, Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Lucas’ future dad, Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Mike and Nancy’s future dad, Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (future “cool mom” Karen Childress), Max Harwood (as the aforementioned Allen), Michael Jibson and Lauren Ward (as Victor’s folks), Calum Ross and Maisie Norma Seaton (as Dustin’s parents), Matthew Pidgeon and Ella Karuna Williams (as Bob’s dad, we presume, and sister) and Patrick Vaill (as Dr. Brenner — “Papa” to no one… willingly, at least).

Story continues

Keep scrolling to get a first look at the recast-for-1959 versions of Winona Ryder and David Harbour’s beloved alter egos and more.

The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right

Oscar Lloyd, Isabella Pappas and Christopher Buckley will be taking Hop, Joyce and Bob, respectively, back to their youth.

… Two for the Show

… Two for the Show

Ella Karuna Williams will be playing Bob’s sister Patty, and Louis McCartney, the “one” and only Henry Creel.

Doc Treatment

McCartney’s Henry will, per mythology, wind up in the “care” of Patrick Vaill’s Dr. Brenner.

Are You for Creel Right Now?

Are You for Creel Right Now?

This unhappy family portrait is brought to you by Michael Jibson and Lauren Ward as Henry’s parents and, of course, McCartney as the future Vecna.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.