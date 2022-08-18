Stranger Things: The Experience at Troubadour Brent Cross Studios review – ups and downs in the Upside-Down

(Netflix/ Stranger Things Experience )

In a huge warehouse in Brent Cross, Netflix’s latest Stranger Things offering is a combination of an hour-long experience and a show-themed space, whimsically named The Mix-Tape, to relax in afterwards.

Featuring an all-new (presumably non-canon) storyline, the audience plays a group of townspeople who have been selected to participate in a special “sleep study” at Hawkins Laboratory. Needless to say, all is not as it seems and things quickly go sideways.

Though the plot is thin, the effects – both practical and visual – are extremely effective. You interact with some members of the show’s cast, including members of the gang (Dustin, Lucas, Max, Mike and of course Eleven) via a series of pre-recorded videos, which are creatively inserted into the set via devices such as hidden screens and two-way mirrors; fake spiders crawl down walls and beer cans crumple seemingly by themselves.

There are also some genuinely creepy moments (if the spiders aren’t enough for you); the 3D technology on display in the apocalyptic Upside-Down is surprisingly realistic, making the dead, withered trees and monsters lurking inside it seem worryingly near, and a well-placed jump scare caused more than a few jangled nerves in our group.

The real-life cast also seemed to be enjoying themselves, playing Hawkins’s dubious scientists with gusto, grilling participants as they queued at the start of the experience and making indecipherable notes on their clipboards as they watched us, sparking more than a few nervous laughs.

That said, there are downsides. The audience is required to strike silly poses to “activate” our powers and make things happen around us; on the night I visited this resulted in rather a lot of half-hearted, awkward play-acting from the adult participants, who may have wished they’d more effectively pre-loaded before arrival.

More problematically, any of the scarier moments were simply undercut by the lack of sound-proofing in the building. It’s hard to remain creeped out when the dinky Eighties music from the Mix Tape zone keeps filtering into the Upside-Down, or when the group next door is doing the same thing as you are, but two seconds ahead.

However, the major sticking point for me was the price. At £52 a ticket (£62 at peak times), the experience isn’t cheap. The Mix-Tape does looks pretty – and features plenty of photo opportunities in the form of sets from the show and monsters you can pose with, so expect your Insta feed to be flooded for the next few weeks as fans try it out – but the time spent actually experiencing the thing is surprisingly short, unless you fancy splashing out on the exorbitantly priced food and merchandise.

Blessedly, the arcade games are free to play, though I was disappointed to find out that the promised Rink-O-Mania was not an actual skating rink; rather a merch shop.

A cynical cash grab from Netflix, or simply a price worth paying for a unique experience? I suspect that will depend on how much of a fan you are. Did I enjoy it? Yes. Would I pay for it? Probably not.

Troubadour Brent Cross Studios; strangerthings-experience.com