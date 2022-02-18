'Stranger Things' to End With Season Five After Two-Part Season Four

Netflix has officially revealed that the long-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things will be split in two parts. In the same announcement, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, also known as the Duffer Brothers, have also said that the show has been renewed for a fifth and final season. In a post to their fans, the Duffer Brothers wrote,

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The brothers added that the first of the two volumes of the fourth season will arrive on May 27, and the second volume will arrive five weeks later on July 1. They confirmed that this season marks the "beginning of the end." The official synopsis of the fourth season reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things has been a global success for Netflix, garnering positive critiques from viewers and critics alike. So far, the show has been nominated for 31 Emmys and has won six in the creative arts categories. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo are slated to return on May 27 for the first volume of season four. The release date for season five has not yet been revealed.

