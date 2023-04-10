‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Set at Netflix

Stranger Things will be concluding after 5 seasons on Netflix, but the universe is expanding. An untitled animated series was greenlit at Netflix with Flying Bark Productions and Executive Producer Eric Robles developing.

The Duffer Brothers fan-favorite series premiered in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Noah Schnapp, among others. It follows the residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana plagued with paranormal events and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

It’s unknown what the animated series will be about.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” The Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

Executive Producers include The Duffer Brothers on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on behalf of 21 Laps, and Eric Robles on behalf of Flying Bark Productions.





