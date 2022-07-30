‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica For A Backstage Jam On ‘Master Of Puppets’

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn now has a Lollapalooza of a memory.

The young star, who caused a sensation by having his Eddie Munson character breaking out a rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the show’s Season 4 finale, got to meet band backstage at the Chicago music festival. Even better, he had the chance to show them that his moment on the show was the real deal.

“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” Quinn told Metallica in a fan-boy moment backage.

The band’s James Hetfield was gracious. “Thanks for doing it justice.”

Quinn helped revive interest in the 1986 track, which has now hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Hetfield noted his own enthusiasm for the series. “I’m a big fan of it, have been since season 1,” he told Quinn. “My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us.”

The best was yet to come. Quinn was invited for an impromptu backstage jam. Shredding next to Hetfield, he more than held his own. At the conclusion, drummer Lars Hetfield joked, “I’d like to make an announcement that Metallica is now a five-piece.”

Metallica had a lovely parting gift for Quinn: a custom B.C. Rich guitar identical to the one he played in the show. Metallica also signed it for him.

Watch the moment below.

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

