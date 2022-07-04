Stranger Things 4's Crowd-Pleasing Moment Wasn't Scripted, Say Writers

The following contains a spoiler or three from the season finale of Stranger Things 4.

One of Stranger Things 4‘s most crowd-pleasing moments not involving Nancy with a shotgun was ad-libbed by the actors involved.

Not long into the XXL season finale aka Episode 9, “The Piggyback,” Joyce and Hopper (played by Winona Ryder and David Harbour) are freshening up best they can before embarking on the next leg of their Russian odyssey, when the former gets a glimpse of the latter’s leaner, and scarred, body.

Joyce goes to ask Hopper about all that he has endured, noting that they still have that long-ago, foiled dinner date to properly go on.

Hopper says he has dreamt of said date during his harsh imprisonment — namely, the idea of gorging on breadsticks and lasagna. When Joyce takes a tiny bit of offense at what he chose to focus on, Hopper asks, “Should I have been dreaming about something else?”

“You tell me…,” Joyce responds.

“Well, there’s wine…. Then there’s dessert…,” Hopper says, inching closer and closer to Joyce.

“And after that?” she asks. “I don’t know,” he shrugs.

“Use your imagination…,” Joyce suggests, after which Hopper says, “Who needs imagination?” — before pulling her into a hungry, prolonged kiss.

The liplock was pure ad-lib, however. As the Stranger Things writers’ Twitter account revealed this holiday weekend, “This kiss wasn’t scripted” but instead was added by Ryder and Harbour on the day of filming.

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

Fun fact: The Joyce/Hopper clinch thus landed on TVLine’s list of TV’s 50 Longest-Awaited First Kisses, knocking off three that had been in a tie for No. 50 (by “Deckerstar,” “CaptainSwan” and “Jolex”).

The writers’ Twitter account also said that Eddie’s “I love you, man” to Dustin was courtesy of Joseph Quinn, and that Lucas’ cry of “Erica, help” as he was getting pummeled by Jason was improvised by series vet Caleb McLaughlin.

