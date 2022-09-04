Stranger grabs 14-year-old going to school but she escapes, California cops say

A 14-year-old girl grabbed by a stranger on her way to school in Lafayette broke free and escaped, California police say.

The incident took place about 8 a.m Friday, Sept. 2, as the girl walked to Stanley Middle School after being dropped off by a parent, Lafayette police said in a news release.

A stranger approached the girl on Monroe Avenue, police said.

“The man asked the girl if she was alone, then grabbed her by the shoulder,” the release said. “The girl attempted to break free from his grasp, but he kept a firm grip.”

The girl eventually broke free and ran to the school, which called police, the release said.

Police are seeking home security videos that may show the man or his vehicle, the release said. They ask anyone with information to call 925-283-3680 or 925-646-2441.

Anonymous tips can be left at tips@so.cccounty.us or 866-846-3592.

Contra Costa County sheriff’s detectives are assisting with the investigation.

Lafayette is a city of 25,000 near Walnut Creek about 22 miles east of San Francisco.

