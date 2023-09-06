Stranger accused of giving unwanted hugs to women walking in Stratford, P.E.I.

RCMP received a report of an unknown man trying to hug a woman on Kinlock Road on Tuesday. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

RCMP on Prince Edward Island are investigating reports of a stranger approaching women walking in Stratford and giving them unwanted hugs.

On Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. AT, a woman told police she was walking on Kinlock Road near the intersection of Stratford Road when she was approached by an unknown man who tried to hug her, police said in a news release.

She stepped away but he again tried to hug her. She left without being harmed and reported the incident to the RCMP.

The man is described as being of smaller stature, in his 60s, of Asian descent, wearing a beige hat, pants and a button-up shirt.

Police have also received two additional complaints from Stratford pedestrians, similar in nature, concerning uninvited hugs from an unknown man.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Stratford RCMP at 902-367-9300.