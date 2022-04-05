‘A Strange Loop’ Postpones First Broadway Preview Due To Covid Cases

A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, has canceled its first Broadway preview, originally set for tomorrow, due to cases of Covid detected within the company. Previews now are expected to begin Thursday, April 7, at the Lyceum Theatre with understudies in some roles.

The show becomes the second Broadway production in as many weeks to cancel performances due to Covid. Last week, producers of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga put the production on pause due to what they said was a limited number of Covid cases detected; star Daniel Craig was widely reported to have been one of the cases.

Performances of Macbeth, at the Longacre Theatre, currently are canceled through Thursday, April 7, with a return expected on April 8. Macbeth is scheduled to official open on April 28.

Opening night for A Strange Loop is scheduled for April 26. Directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop stars Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher, described by the production as “a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer…” The play won Jackson the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

Also in the cast are Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey. Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese and Mars Rucker.

The cancelations come as New York City experiences an uptick in Covid cases due to a spike in the omicron variant BA.2. While New York City’s daily case average is up , hospitalizations and deaths remain on a steady decline.

Broadway recently reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining Covid protocols of vaccine and mask mandates at least through April 30.

The first preview performance of #StrangeLoopBway is being cancelled due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company and to give the production more time to rehearse the understudies. pic.twitter.com/9obcrg2uEY — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) April 5, 2022

