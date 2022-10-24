Strange Clay: a garden of weird and wonderful delights at the Southbank

Klara Kristalova's Camouflage - Perrotin/Claire Dorn

Before my visit to Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art at the Hayward Gallery, I met a friend for breakfast at a nearby bakery. (The excellent Little Bread Pedlar on Lower Marsh, if you’re interested.) Our coffee and pastries were served with finely crafted ceramic mugs and plates, lovely expressions of form and function that were also available for sale. I was tempted – like many others, I’m a sucker for fancy pottery.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that I was immediately captivated upon entering the Hayward. Here, too, are plenty of finely crafted, lovely, and formally expressive objects – although functionality has been tossed out the window.

Curated by Cliff Lauson, the exhibition presents work by 23 artists – around half of them born or living in the UK – who use ceramics in varied ways, to varied non-practical and therefore “strange” ends. Household names such as Grayson Perry and Edmund de Waal are included alongside lesser-known practitioners. There are no fixed parameters beyond the material, and even that is a loose one: a number of pieces also incorporate other media, from music to mounds of foliage.

Each artist gets their own display area, a show-within-a-show, made up either of a single installation or several works in a series. The presentations are significant in scale, taking up several square metres of floor or wall: one piece by Liu Jianhua, Regular/Fragile (2002–03), features almost a thousand porcelain replicas of everyday items. This is the best kind of group exhibition, where the art is given room to breathe, in both a spatial and a conceptual sense, independently of its peers.

Nonetheless, motifs and connections emerge. There are repeated references to the utilitarian and domestic use of pottery throughout history. With his textured, exuberantly coloured porcelain sculptures, Takuro Kuwata reinterprets the traditional Japanese tea bowl, or chawan.

Woody De Othello's on and ON, 2020 - Courtesy of the artist/Jessica Silverman, San Francisco/Klarna, NYC/ John Wilson White

In Betty Woodman’s House of the South (1996), fragments of flat earthenware in the shape of ancient vases are assembled on a wall, frieze-like, alongside actual pots. Lindsey Mendick’s Till Death Do Us Part (2022), a mix of ceramic sculpture and other materials, consists of a series of ominous interior tableaux: scenes from a household where things appear to be going seriously wrong. Cockroaches dangle from a pink-glazed lampstand; mice peer up at plates stacked above the sink.

Story continues

Other works invoke the bodily associations of clay – which in more than one creation myth is the source of human life – and vessels. As Magdalene Odundo has put it, “The human being is a vessel that contains ourselves, our being human.”

David Zink Yi's, Untitled (Architeuthis), 2010 - Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth/Stefan Altenburger Photography

Her exquisite hand-built and burnished pots are intentionally anthropomorphic. In one, a belly button sticks out from a curved base; in another, a lump like an Adam’s apple interrupts the line of a tilted neck. Less polished but equally evocative, the precariously stacked clay columns of Jonathan Baldock’s Facecrime (2019) are affixed with casts of ears, mouths and hands – while hidden speakers emit a soundtrack of sniggers, whistles and cries.

The expansiveness of the exhibition’s brief means there are plenty more artists whose experiments in clay I would have loved to see here: Simone Fattal’s kneaded figurines and architectural forms, for instance, or Daniel Silver’s oil-painted busts and totems. But that’s just being greedy – there is so much to take in already, and each work merits its own sustained attention. Fuelling up with caffeine and baked goods before arriving at the gallery may not be a bad idea.

From Wednesday October 26-Jan 8 2023; southbankcentre.co.uk