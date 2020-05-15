Stranded without support, international students across Australia rely on free food to survive

International students and other temporary visa holders locked out of federal government support are relying on food banks and restaurants giving away free meals to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Images of long lines outside emergency relief services have emerged in the international student hubs of Sydney and Melbourne, as well as smaller cities including Darwin.

Australia has more than 560,000 international students, many of whom have supported themselves with part-time or casual jobs while studying.

But as the economy has shut down and with the federal government declining to offer direct financial support to temporary visa holders, the queues forming outside food banks each day suggest that startling numbers are now struggling to feed themselves.

National food relief charities say the increase in demand has been huge, driven by a surge in requests from temporary visa holders.

Brianna Casey, the chief executive of FoodBank, said her organisation usually provided 815,000 meals a month across the country through its partner charities.

It has experienced a 50% increase in demand during the pandemic.

“We had a group of students present to one of our food banks on the weekend who hadn’t eaten for week,” Casey said. “We are seeing right now across the country is an extreme impact on that cohort of university and college students. We are very, very concerned about their welfare at the moment.”

Volunteers from a Sikh temple in Melbourne prepare food deliveries. Photograph: Tracey Shelton/AFP via Getty Images

Pardeep, a nursing student from India who studies at the University of Wollongong, told Guardian Australia she had never expected to be relying on charities for food and groceries. “It’s a really big surprise for me,” she said.

But after losing her income when her work dried up, she now receives meals and groceries from Turbans 4 Australia, a Sikh community group which is distributing 600 meals a day from its headquarters in Sydney’s west.

“If they didn’t provide meals or anything, it would be very hard for us,” Pardeep said.

Turbans 4 Australia’s president, Amar Singh, said 700 international students had contacted the group through an online form to ask for help with groceries and other expenses.

“Many are international students who have recently just landed in the country,” he said. “They are in a new country, no friends, no family. They were thinking, ‘I’ll blend into the society’ – and now they are locked in the room that they’ve got.”

On Thursday OzHarvest, with support from the City of Sydney council, handed out more than 450 hampers in the inner-city suburb of Redfern.

OzHarvest’s NSW state manager, Richard Watson, said there had been a “steady stream of people throughout the day”, mostly international students.

In Darwin a group of international students have established Kindness Shake, which is now cooking up more than 200 meals a service, twice a week, for their colleagues and other visa holders.

“Not only are they fed, but also they can be given a kind and genuine smile from other international students,” said an organiser, Ben Poveda-Alfonso, who is from Colombia.

Cultural communities have also banded together to support students from their home countries.

Every Friday Weeraphan Vibulphan has been at Boon Cafe in central Sydney helping distribute food to Thai students.

About 20 Thai restaurants are now taking turns providing free meals to students, said Vibulphan, including the restaurant Chat Thai. “We try to help them with dry food, rice, sometimes we give away hot meals for them,” he said. “We all know each other, it’s quite a small community.”

Vibulphan said students were notified via a Facebook page and the restaurants usually gave away 100 food boxes a day.

“It’s gone in 10 minutes,” Vibulphan said of the demand.

Other countries, including Britain, New Zealand and Canada, have offered international students some government support.

In Australia they are locked out of the jobseeker and jobkeeper schemes but can access their superannuation and some states have offered some relief payments.

Singh said Turbans 4 Australia had noticed a surge in the demand for assistance from international students after the prime minister, Scott Morrison, last month warned that those who could not afford to stay in Australia should go home.

Pardeep said she understood it was “hard for the government to manage” everything.

“But if you look at it from the point of view of students, they have to pay something to us,” she said.