Stranded on roof while fire tore through home, Durham family rescued by neighbors

The Colmenares family was fast asleep early on Friday morning when screaming from the house across the street woke them up.

Liz Colmenares was the first to hear her neighbors frantically calling for help. She looked out a window and saw the rear exterior of the neighbors’ two-story house being consumed in a bright orange blaze. She rushed to wake her sister, Kimberly Diaz, and her father, Reyes Colmenares.

The three of them ran outside shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found three people stranded on their neighbors’ roof. Black smoke was coming from bedrooms on the house’s second floor.

“The first time when I come out of the house, I went to see what happened, I was thinking in my mind, ‘are they still inside the house,’ because I don’t know what’s going on in that time,” Reyes Colmenares recalled in an interview with The News & Observer on Sunday.

The Colmenares’s neighbors were sitting on a slanted portion of the rooftop in their pajamas, and had been trying to call 911. They asked Reyes Colmenares if he had a ladder.

Colmenares rushed back to his house to grab the ladder in his garage, and he and his daughters held onto the ladder as their neighbors climbed down.

Diaz said that within 5 to 10 minutes of her family helping their neighbors down from the roof, the fire, which appeared to be spreading upward, had reached the second-floor bedrooms.

Smoke surrounds a two-story house on Duxford Court in eastern Durham after firefighters respond to an early morning fire on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

The Durham Fire Department responded to the fire on Duxford Court in eastern Durham around 5:45 a.m. with 41 personnel, according to Division Chief David Swain, and was assisted by the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department and Durham County EMS. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, Swain said in a news release.

The two adults who were living in the house, which sustained “heavy” damage from the fire, escaped without any injuries, Swain said. He added that the fire’s origin and cause were still under investigation.

In a text message Sunday, Swain said the fire department did not have any updates on its investigation.

A local chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the residents, who were displaced from their home on Christmas Eve, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

“It’s the worst time of the year for this to happen to them,” Diaz said.

After she helped her neighbors down, Diaz noticed that siding on the next-door house of another neighbor, Alex Rodriguez, was starting to melt too.

“I rushed over there and I started pounding on the door — they were still sleeping, they had no idea what was happening,” Diaz said.

Security cameras mounted outside their home captured footage of the fire breaking out and then spreading across the rear side of their neighbors’ house, Diaz said.

Fire department personnel thanked her family for coming to the aid of their neighbors, she said, and reviewed the footage captured by their cameras.

Diaz said she hasn’t spoken to her neighbors since their house was devastated by the fire, and doesn’t know where they’ve been living since then, but her family is happy to help them however they can.

Asked if he ever expected to rescue someone with his ladder, Diaz’s father Reyes laughed and said, “No, I never think the ladder would help save lives someday.”