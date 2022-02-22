Stranded residents ‘can’t take much more’ after latest flooding blow

David Young
·4 min read
A tractor drives through a flooded road in Boho, Co Fermanagh (David Young/PA)
A tractor drives through a flooded road in Boho, Co Fermanagh (David Young/PA)

Residents have called for urgent action to help families who are repeatedly left stranded in their homes due to flooding in a rural part of Co Fermanagh.

Several homes in the Boho area are again cut off this week following heavy rain and snow during the recent series of storms that hit Northern Ireland.

Residents can only exit by wading through knee high water on the roads and lanes leading to their properties or by taking cross country routes over sodden fields.

There are fears the situation could get worse as Fermanagh is facing another snow and wind warning for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

A laneway to houses in Boho that are cut off due to flooding (David Young/PA)
A laneway to houses in Boho that are cut off due to flooding (David Young/PA)

Dessie McKenzie, who lives in Boho and runs the local pub, warned there could be tragic consequences if more is not done to address the flooding problem.

He highlighted potential issues accessing elderly residents in the event of medical emergencies and also expressed concern about the risk of drivers unfamiliar with the area getting trapped in submerged vehicles.

“This is becoming too frequent now,” he told the PA news agency.

“This is happening every time that there’s maybe one, two or three days’ rain.

“These people are cut off from their livelihoods, they have to park the cars about half a mile away to get to work.

“They have to wade through fields, at some stages in the dark with torches and stuff.

“And I think it’s just got to the time I think people here are very fed up with the situation.”

Boho resident and pub owner Dessie McKenzie (David Young/PA)
Boho resident and pub owner Dessie McKenzie (David Young/PA)

In a recent letter, Stormont’s Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon ruled out a flood alleviation scheme that would have diverted the flow of the River Sillies.

She said the costs of the project would far outweigh the benefits.

The SDLP minister said routine maintenance work continues on the river and more was scheduled by the end of March.

She said previous works to raise road levels in the area had proved unsuccessful.

Ms Mallon said her department had also established a “community resilience group” to help residents and officials work with other agencies to ensure support is offered to those cut off during flooding episodes.

Mr McKenzie said the response was inadequate.

“There definitely needs to be serious action here at the highest level,” he said.

“I know that local MLAs have been liaising with the relevant ministers and there has been a response lately and the response is basically the word in it was ‘resilience’.

“And I think people’s resilience has been worn down to the absolute last here, people can’t take this much more.

“There has to be urgent action taken. We have to be shown some kind of a plan.

“If it’s a cost evaluation, if they maintain that it’s going to cost too much, we need to see the figures, we need to know from capital funding, what is viable and what isn’t viable.”

He added: “I would also like to see evidence that maintenance has taken place regularly here.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan presented a petition to Ms Mallon’s department last month highlighting the concerns of Boho residents.

“I have been contacted by several residents in Boho regarding the flooding situation,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“Despite my petition to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon on January 25, the minister has not only refused to take action to help alleviate the flooding, she has also refused to meet with the residents and I.”

Ms Dolan expressed concern about Ms Mallon’s letter on the flooding, which was written in response to the petition.

She described the minister’s rationale for not proceeding with the alleviation works as “highly offensive and simply unacceptable”.

“The minister’s constituents in Belfast would not be spoken to like that and neither should the people of Boho, or anywhere in Fermanagh,” she said.

“I have sent both the Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs (Edwin Poots) photos and videos of what the residents of Boho have been dealing with all weekend.

“No community should be cut off continuously like the community of Boho has been.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan & Scottie Barnes talk Fred VanVleet

    It's been well documented how hard the Toronto Raptors point guard has worked to become an All-Star.&nbsp; A few of his peers discuss his work ethic, leadership and winning mentality.

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Canada women look for more balanced performance against Germany at English tournament

    Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to