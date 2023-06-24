Stranded drivers safer on motorways with hard shoulders, highway bosses admit

A broken-down car parked on the hard shoulder of a motorway

Stranded drivers are less likely to be killed or seriously injured on motorways with hard shoulders, National Highways has admitted.

In a response to a coroner’s warning that smart motorways pose a threat to lives, highways bosses said the chances of collisions involving “stopped vehicles” being hit are “greater on all lane running” (ALR) routes where there is no hard shoulder.

Campaigners, including relatives of those killed and the AA, welcomed the admission as they renewed calls for the Government to reinstate hard shoulders on all motorways.

In April, Anne Pember, senior coroner for Northamptonshire, wrote to National Highways warning that ALR motorways – where the hard shoulder is turned into a fourth lane – mean “there is nowhere… to park safely” if there is a breakdown.

She had held the inquest into the death of David Levett, a 54-year-old man with cerebral palsy, who was a passenger when the car he was in stopped on a live lane on the M1 before being hit from behind.

Ms Pember wrote: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur There was nowhere for the driver of the first vehicle to park safely, e.g. on a hard shoulder.”

Now Sheena Hague, director of road safety at National Highways, has replied saying: “The risk of a collision and the risk of a serious injury or death due to a stopped vehicle collision is lowest on conventional and controlled motorways.”

She added that “the risk of a collision between a moving and a stopped vehicle is greater on ALR and dynamic hard shoulder motorways than on the other motorway types, but the risk of a collision involving only moving vehicles is lower.”

All lane running routes usually have four lanes, no hard shoulder and gantries controlling speed limits and red X signals that close lanes in an emergency. Dynamic hard shoulder motorways see the safety lane opened and closed to traffic.

Statistics have shown controlled motorways – three or four live lanes with a permanent hard shoulder, as well as gantries – are safest in most respects.

‘Public has known all along’

Mr Levett’s sister, Angie Mower, said: “It’s unbelievable. They are at last admitting what the public has known all along.”

She asked how her brother – “who was a completely vulnerable disabled man” – could have got out of the car to get over the barrier, instructions he probably did not know about.

The driver and another man in the vehicle survived. Mr Levett died from head and chest injuries.

She added that while the Turkish lorry driver fled the UK after the 2018 crash, she believes it would never have happened if there had been a hard shoulder.

In April, the Government announced all planned future smart motorways would be cancelled. Edmund King, the AA president, said it was the “first time” highways bosses had admitted that motorways with hard shoulders are safer in the event of a breakdown.

“Basically, this is what the AA has been saying for the last 15 years – that having a hard shoulder at least gives the driver the chance to get to relative safety,” he said.

“The Prime Minister was right to stop the roll-out of new smart motorways but yet another coroner’s warning must surely end the tragic folly of these existing far-from-smart motorways once and for all.”

‘Big step for National Highways’

Claire Mercer, who set up Smart Motorways Kill after her husband, Jason, was killed on the M1 smart motorway in 2019, said: “This is a big step for National Highways.

“They normally hide the truth in stats displayed to four decimal places, that mean little to anyone that isn’t a statistician. Even this admission is worded in the most deceptive manner. What they mean is live-lane collisions are more likely on a smart motorway, so nice try National Highways, but still more integrity needed.”

A National Highways spokesman said: “The latest published data shows that, overall, in terms of serious or fatal casualties, smart motorways are our safest roads.”

He added that “the lack of public confidence” in them has meant new smart motorways had been cancelled, adding that £900 million of improvements to the network were being rolled out.

