Strait Area Transit system expanding with federal, provincial funding

Strait Area Transit is getting three new 12-passenger vans that are wheelchair-accessible. They will complement a fleet of minivans and a 16-passenger bus. (Strait Area Transit/Facebook - image credit)

A rural Cape Breton transit system will be expanding with the recent announcement of federal and provincial grants totalling nearly $500,000 for new vehicles.

The money will buy three new 12-passenger vans to complement the existing fleet of minivans and a 16-passenger bus, said Strait Area Transit executive director Amber Carrigan.

"We can move many more people and we can have more vehicles on the road to move more people, so it's changing a lot of things for Strait Area Transit," she said. "It's positive. I can't wait to get them. They're beautiful vans."

Along with increased passenger capacity, the new vehicles will be wheelchair accessible and make travel safer, Carrigan said.

"It's just bigger vehicles, more comfortable for our clients," she said.

"You're not jammed into a little Caravan and [it's] safer in the winter. They're bigger vehicles for our silly Cape Breton weather."

Service began in 2007

Strait Area Transit serves Richmond and Inverness counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

It launched in 2007 and offers charters and deliveries.

An increasing number of businesses have inquired about transportation for employees and that's something the transit service is willing and able to provide, Carrigan said recently.

"We're always looking at expanding and seeing locally who we can partner up with," she said.

"Of course, we want to support local businesses."

This week, the federal government announced a grant of $399,849 to Strait Area Transit and the province kicked in $99,963 for a total of $499,812.

