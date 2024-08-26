Straight to the top: Albertsons Boise Open winner earns swift promotion to PGA Tour

Small hands holding hats, balls and gloves reached out to Matt McCarty as he made his way to the clubhouse from the 18th green to turn in his scorecard.

The 26-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, stopped to sign every last one.

McCarty collected his third win in the last six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, carding a 21-under 263 for a two-stroke victory at the 35th Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.

He becomes just the 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the three-victory promotion to the PGA Tour. McCarty also won the Price Cutter Charity Championship in mid-July and the Pinnacle Bank Championship two weeks ago.

“It doesn’t get any easier, I don’t think,” McCarty said as he pulled the weighted PGA Tour card out of his pocket to admire it.

“This was probably the hardest day I’ve had of all three (wins) on Sunday. It’s just a grind out here, always is. I don’t think that’s ever gonna go away really.”

McCarty was handed a check for $270,000, increasing his career earnings to more than a million dollars.

But the best part was having his mom, Deanna McCarty, on the course to watch him play.

“It’s just incredible, because I don’t come very often, and I missed his other two wins,” Deanna said. “It’s crazy. It’s almost mind blowing. It’s just amazing to see him come all the way through. He deserves it, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

McCarty carried a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round, and he birdied his first four holes for as much as a four-stroke lead, putting the rest of the field on its heels. Then back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th left him clinging to a one-stroke lead.

“I think, honestly, it was just staying calm and not beating myself up too much,” McCarty said.

With Kevin Roy of Syracuse, New York, and William Mouw of Upland, California, closing in, McCarty righted himself for a birdie on the par-5 16th and parred the final two holes for the win. He carded rounds of 63, 64, 67 and 69 over the four-day tournament.

“A little surreal for sure, but it feels really good,” McCarty said. “Kind of a weird weekend, but I just really grinded it out and was happy to kind of hang on in the end.”

McCarty, a Santa Clara alum, also leads the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points list. McCarty’s promotion will be effective for the FedExCup Fall, beginning with the Procore Championship set for Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California.

“It’s just nice to kind of see a lot of hard work paying off, but also to kind of be playing golf how I know I can play it,” McCarty said. “It’s just more satisfying than anything. But the next week or two weeks (off) or whatever it is are gonna be very welcome. Get some rest on the couch and football season is starting, so that’ll be fun.”