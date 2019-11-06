Strade Bianche Women 2020

Annemiek van Vleuten wins 2019 Strade Bianche

The 2020 Strade Bianche will mark the second round of the Women's WorldTour. It will once again bring the peloton racing along the famous white gravel roads around Tuscany. The race is held on March 7 in Siena.

The women race roughly 136km that includes around 30km of gravel road sections before finishing back in Siena at the Piazza del Campo.

In the 2019 edition of Strade Bianche, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked alone on the final, steep section of dirt road and time trialled to victory as her rivals hesitated in their chase.

She opened a 45-second lead and held it on the steep final climb of Via Santa Caterina up to central Siena, celebrating her solo win in the Piazza il Campo. Annika Langvad (Boels Dolmans) finished second at 37 seconds, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) third at 40 seconds.