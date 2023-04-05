Stowaway frog hitches a 3,000-mile lift to Epsom Lidl

A tiny frog, smaller than a 10p coin, has survived a journey of more than 3,000 miles in a bunch of bananas delivered to a supermarket in the UK.

Jannet Giovinazzo, 71, discovered the creature last week while unpacking her shopping in Epsom, Surrey.

She said she was "very surprised" to spot the amphibian, which has since been named Lidl.

Whilst the small hitchhiker took a nap near a radiator after its epic journey, Ms Giovinazzo called the RSPCA.

She said: "I always make a habit of checking fruit for any creatures that may have climbed inside.

"I'm usually worried I'm going to find a spider in there. I was very surprised indeed to spot the little frog.

"It was a nice surprise though, he was very cute."

Ms Giovinazzo said she believed it to be a Mount Nimba reed frog from the Ivory Coast.

She said: "I knew he would be used to temperatures much warmer than we have here, so I popped him safely inside a little tub which was well-ventilated and put him near the radiator.

"He looked very happy there, having a little snooze."

The frog was taken to a reptile rescue centre by Louis Horton, an RSPCA animal rescue officer.

"Lidl was in very good health and will spend some time at the RSPCA centre before being rehomed by someone able to care for his specialist requirements," he said.

