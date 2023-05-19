Make more room in your tiny kitchen with this magnetic stove shelf: ‘Don’t know why I didn’t have one already’

There are plenty of pros to living in an apartment. It’s affordable, you have a super to handle maintenance, and you can form a tight-knit community with your neighbors. But living in an apartment also means you usually have to sacrifice some space.

If you have a tiny kitchen or live in an apartment where space is limited overall, things can get cramped pretty quickly. So if you’re game to try a space-saving hack, you definitely need to check out the StoveShelf.

This stainless-steel magnetic shelf sits right on top of your stove to give you a sturdy spot for spices, oils, utensils and other kitchen items that you reach for daily. The best part is there’s no installation needed. Simply place the shelf onto your stove, and you’re all set — the strong magnets will keep it steady: “StoveShelf is fitted with two silicone encased neodymium magnets that keep it securely attached while protecting your stove factory finish.”

The StoveShelf was designed to last a lifetime and is built to “withstand rust, odors, stains, and corrosion.” To clean it, you just lift it off your stove and wash it in your sink.

Plus, this shelf fits both flat and slightly curved stoves; the magnets are also adjustable, so you can get the right fit. It’s sleek, subtle and the perfect way to get more usable surface space in your kitchen.

Amazon shoppers also agree that the StoveShelf is a must-have: More than 14,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

One happy reviewer said, I “didn’t know these existed until recently and since having it, I don’t know why I didn’t have one already. Free’s up much-needed kitchen space. Definitely worth the price.”

Another pleased customer shared, “So I was excited about this product. It came this morning, and I put it up in 2 seconds. The magnets are nice and strong, and it doesn’t move. I’m so excited to have my most-used products for cooking right there in front of me.”

Sometimes, the simple fixes make the biggest difference! Shop the StoveShelf today in 20-inch, 24-inch and 30-inch lengths.

