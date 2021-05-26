Storytelling reduces pain, stress in hospitalised children: Study

ANI
·5 min read
Representative image
Representative image

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): A new research has shown for the first time that storytelling is capable of providing physiological and emotional benefits to children in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official scientific journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the US.

It was carried out by the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) and the Federal University of ABC (UFABC). The study was led by Guilherme Brockington, PhD, from UFABC, and Jorge Moll, MD, PhD, from IDOR.

"During storytelling, something happens that we call 'narrative transportation'. The child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport him or her to another world, a place that is different from the hospital room and is, therefore, far from the aversive conditions of hospitalization," affirmed Guilherme Brockington, PhD, and lead author of the study.

Storytelling is an immemorial practice of humanity. Legends, religions, and social values have spanned millennia through orality and writing. The most current best-selling cinematographic scripts and novels captivate the audiences through the same mechanism: listening to a good story is moving from one reality to another.

This movement, driven by imagination, can create empathy for events and characters that fluctuate according to the interpretation of each individual.

"Until now, the positive evidence for storytelling was based on 'common sense' and taken at face value, in which interacting with the child may distract, entertain and alleviate psychological suffering. But there was a lack of a solid scientific basis, especially with regard to underlying physiological mechanisms," explained Dr Moll.

Considering the psychological and biological processes that occur during, and after listening to a story, the study investigators came up with the idea of seeking scientific evidence for the effects of storytelling on critically hospitalized children.

In total, 81 children were selected, aged between 2 and 7 years and with similar clinical conditions, such as respiratory problems caused by asthma, bronchitis, or pneumonia.

The children were admitted to the ICU at Rede D'Or Sao Luiz Jabaquara Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and were randomly divided into two groups: 41 of them participated in a group in which storytellers read children's stories for 25 to 30 minutes, while in a control group, 40 children were told riddles offered by the same professionals and during the same length of time.

To compare the effects of the two interventions, saliva samples were collected from each participant before and after each session to analyze the oscillations of cortisol and oxytocin - hormones related to stress and empathy, respectively.

In addition, the children took a subjective test to evaluate the level of pain they were feeling before and after participating in the activities. They also performed a free word association task by relating their impressions about 7 cards illustrated with elements from the hospital context (Nurse, Doctor, Hospital, Medicine, Patient, Pain, and Book).

The outcomes were positive for all groups, as both interventions reduced the level of cortisol and increased the production of oxytocin in all the children analyzed, while the sensation of pain and discomfort was also mitigated, according to the evaluation of the children themselves.

However, a significant difference was that the positive results of the children in the storytelling group were twice as good as those in the riddles group. These findings led the researchers to conclude that the narrative activity was substantially more effective.

"Another highlight of this study is that it was not performed in an artificial environment, but rather within the routine of the pediatric ICU. The storytelling was done individually; the child chose which story would be told. Among the books offered, we chose titles available in ordinary bookstores and without a pre-defined emotional bias, so that the story would not influence the child's reaction so much after the activity," highlighted Dr Brockington.

Even though storytelling was already being adopted in many children's hospitals, this is the first time we are presented with robust evidence of its physiological and psychological impacts. This contributes to seeing the activity as an effective and low-cost therapeutic method, which can make a great difference in the quality of life for children in intensive care units.

"I consider this study to be one of the most important I have participated in, due to its simplicity, rigor, and potential direct impact on practices in the hospital environment, aiming at the relief of human suffering. As it is a low-cost and highly safe intervention, it can potentially be implemented in the entire public system, once larger-scale studies verify its reproducibility and effectiveness. We intend to extend and replicate it in other settings and patient groups and to support volunteering dedicated to the noble activity of storytelling, now with more solid scientific evidence," pointed out Dr Moll.

The emotional impacts of storytelling were also revealed in the results of the free word association test, done at the end of each intervention. Children in the storytelling group reported more positive emotions than in the control group, when exposed to the Hospital, Nurse, and Doctor words.

For example, the children in the control group responded to the card with the drawing of a Hospital saying, "This is the place that people go when they are sick". Children in the storytelling group reported for the same card as: "this is the place that people go to get better."

For the illustrations of a nurse and a doctor, the same pattern was observed. Children in the control group remarked "This is the bad woman who comes to give me an injection", while those who were told the stories said phrases such as: "This is the woman who comes to heal me."

Although the research had the support of trained volunteer storytellers from the Brazilian non-profit association "Viva e Deixe Viver", the authors state that storytelling is an activity that can be equally practiced by parents and educators, thus providing space for children to participate in the choice of the book and to interact with the story.

In addition to reducing anxiety and stress, the activity enables the strengthening of bonds between the child, the narrator, and the other people present in the environment.

The authors also remarked that the findings of this research on storytelling point to additional potential applications for children experiencing environmental stress, such as the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Storytelling by parents, relatives and friends may be a simple and effective way to improve the wellbeing of a child and is accessible to all families. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Campbell's first playoff goose egg has Leafs 1 win away from series win

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves to record his first post-season shutout and Alex Galchenyuk tallied three points as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

  • Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd joke during Leafs-Habs game

    “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something,” MacLean quipped during Sportsnet's Leafs-Habs broadcast.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Jordan Staal heroic again in Canes' OT win over the Preds

    Jordan Staal buried a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a come-from-behind win and a 3-2 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolishing of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas. The Clippers threw just about every body they had at Doncic in an effort to slow the player that burned them with a triple-double in Game 1. But once again, the All-Star got plenty of help from his supporting cast. The Clippers, who led the league with 41% 3-point shooting, went 13 of 33 from long range. They regained their touch in the fourth, when they made five and twice cut their deficit to four points, but Josh Richardson made four straight free throws over the final 21 seconds to preserve the victory. George was just 1 of 7 from long range. The Clippers made 11 3-pointers in Game 1. Dallas led by 13 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. The Clippers cut their deficit to 114-109 on two 3-pointers by Marcus Morris, sandwiched around George's dunk. But Morris soon fouled out. Doncic scored on consecutive drives and Porzingis dunked with George chasing him for a 120-111 lead. Leonard made his fourth 3-pointer and Terance Mann scored to draw the Clippers within four, but Hardaway hit from long range. The Mavs dominated the third, outscoring the Clippers 30-19 to take a 101-92 lead into the fourth. They made five 3-pointers, with Hardaway hitting one to open the quarter and Doncic hitting one to end it. In between, the Clippers missed shots, including George's miss on a wide-open dunk. George and Morris picked up their third fouls. Just like in Game 1, the Mavs got off to a strong start. They led by nine on their way to hitting five 3-pointers in the first, when they made 15 of 24 shots. Leonard carried the Clippers in the first half with 30 points, the most he's scored in either half of a postseason game. The teams were tied nine times in the second quarter, with Rajon Rondo's basket giving the Clippers a 73-71 lead at halftime. TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic's 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1 made him the first player in NBA history with three triple-doubles in his first seven career playoff games. Clippers: Leonard's 18 points in the first were his most in a quarter in the postseason. ... Their 73 points was the second-most scored in the first half of a postseason game in franchise history. ... Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, talked with Hall of Famer Jerry West at halftime. Doncic ran over to trade greetings with Mahomes as the crowd heckled him. PORZINGIS FINED Porzingis was fined $50,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses. It said he was at a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks' 113-103 win in Game 1. The NBA said the violation by Porzingis didn’t create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn’t necessary. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status. Coach Rick Carlisle said the matter was addressed internally. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press