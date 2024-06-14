'A story of triumph' - how Riakporhe saved himself

Richard Riakporhe has won all 17 pro fights, with 13 stoppages [Boxxer]

How scary can a boxing match really be when an unprovoked stabbing aged 15 left you clinging on to your life, some of your closest friends fell victim to gangland shootings and the luckier ones ended up in prison?

Londoner Richard Riakporhe will challenge Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO cruiserweight world title at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

He is just one win away from global boxing stardom, yet there is no real discussion of the all-British battle – or boxing in general – for the majority of the 30 minute interview with BBC Sport.

It is testament to the 34-year-old’s quite astonishing story; one which has seen him ascend from child conditioned by his surroundings and lured in by gang culture to a university graduate and undefeated boxer.

“The people I’ve been around have lost their lives, lost everything they have, gone into deep depression or lost their freedom. So losing a fight means nothing,” Riakporhe says.

“In your life you come through different obstacles and adversities. But if you told me when I was a kid where I would be now, I’d have told you to stop making up fairytales.”

‘You had to toughen up against predators’

Riakporhe beat Chris Billam-Smith by a split-decision points victory in 2019 [Getty Images]

Riakporhe grew up on the notorious Aylesbury estate in Walworth, where witnessing violence, drug deals and police presence became normalised from a young age.

The high rise flats were built between 1963 and 1977 as a solution to London’s rising population, but soon became ill-famed for crime and gangland murders and symbolic of socio-economic challenges faced by those living in deprived parts of inner London.

Riakporhe would even wear two jogging bottoms, with his belongings inside the inner pair, so he could show empty pockets to thieves.

“You had to have thick skin and use street wisdom just to manoeuvre around,” Riakporhe recalls.

“You had to understand how the predators pick on the weak so you had to toughen up and show people you’re not a victim and they can’t bully you.”

In 2005 Riakporhe was approached by a man outside a party and asked to hand over his phone. He refused and the assailant, without hesitation, stabbed the teenager in the chest.

He suffered internal bleeding and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors were to tell Riakporhe, who made a full recovery, he was lucky to be alive.

How a trip to Thailand changed everything

Outside of boxing, Riakporhe has set up his own charitable foundation and also models for luxury fashion brands [Getty Images]

The stabbing was not the climacteric event which encouraged Riakporhe to change his ways.

A holiday to Thailand with his mother opened his eyes to a whole new world and, more importantly, a serene mindset.

He noticed the lack of road rage despite gridlocked traffic and incessant beeping of horns.

Riakporhe came back a changed man, full of purpose.

He does not fit into the cliched ‘boxing saved me’ narrative, however. Instead, Riakporhe – with a desire to become “more sophisticated” by listening to speech-based radio stations and a new-found lust for learning – saved himself before he had even stepped foot in a boxing ring.

He began boxing aged 19 and turned professional in 2016, a year after earning a marketing, communications and advertising degree.

“A lot of people in and around my area didn’t have a solid education or got to college level education, so I decided I wanted to be a graduate, achieve a degree,” he says.

“The lifestyle I used to live just gave me the courage to go through whatever I wanted to do in life. It provided me with the philosophy in life to improve every single day and every single time.”

A selfless quest for world honours

The world-title fight will take place at Selhurst Park stadium, home of Premier League club Crystal Palace FC [Boxxer]

Riakporhe beat Bournemouth’s Billam-Smith, the only blemish on the champion’s record, on points in 2019.

He is hoping for a repeat performance, this time at the home of his beloved Crystal Palace Football Club.

“I dreamed at playing football here, so to be boxing it seems I’m living vicariously through something else,” he says.

Days after his stabbing, Riakporhe flaunted the scar on his chest and welcomed the street credit it attracted.

Nearly two decades later, he cares little for the riches and recognition a world-title may bring, but is more focused on the impact it could have on a foundation set up in his name.

Riakporhe’s altruistic endeavours focus on sharing his story and using boxing and education to steer young people away from crime.

“To inspire the youth you need to understand what it’s like to grow up in the same place and winning a world title will have a massive impact,” he says.

“Mine is a story of triumph, a story of overcoming the odds when a lot of people choose the easier route.

“With this type of story I will much more power and I’ll be able to add more value to the world.”

