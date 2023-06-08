It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 2.6x and even P/S higher than 6x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for Novatti Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What Does Novatti Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Novatti Group has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Novatti Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Novatti Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 84% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 23%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it odd that Novatti Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Novatti Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We're very surprised to see Novatti Group currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Having said that, be aware Novatti Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Novatti Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here