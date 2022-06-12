Story that can never be repeated: The joys and warnings of a rare Hilton Head family

David Lauderdale
·6 min read
Photo courtesy of the Hammett family

Mac Hammett used to tease his mother by telling her, “I’m a turtle.”

When she was pregnant with her youngest child, Whitney Lawrence Hammett would go to the beach and dig a hole in the sand. That way, she could lie on her stomach and sun bathe comfortably with her baby down below in his hole.

“You incubated me,” Mac would tease a mother who had sand in her toes then, and maybe still did when she died May 29 in Mount Pleasant, just short of her 96th birthday.

When Whitney and her family washed up on Hilton Head Island’s shores, the island that’s now a town of some 40,000 and host to 2.5 million visitors per year was “just a nature preserve,” Mac recalls.

“In 1955, my husband and I came down from Anderson with his boat and bounced through Port Royal Sound to Folly Field beach and to spend the weekend with Mother and Daddy in Orion Hack’s house in Folly Field,” Whitney said as she reflected on her half century on Hilton Head before moving to the Charleston area in 2006.

Boat was the only way to get here in 1955, but that was about to change. And it was that change that brought the Lawrence family to Hilton Head, where they lived out a story that can never be repeated.

Whitney’s father, Henry Lawrence, was in the insurance business and his firm bonded the first bridge to Hilton Head, a swing-span toll bridge that opened in 1956.

Henry and his wife, Mildred, drove down from Anderson to make sure the $1.5 million bridge wouldn’t need any of that bond money.

They were shown the beach and the 18 new homes in the Folly Field area. And they fell in love with it, and, like so many to follow, bought a lot immediately.

Henry Lawrence would become a crucial building block for a new version of Hilton Head. And he would leave us with dire warnings about ruining the place — and a special prayer.

SOUTH FOREST BEACH

Henry and Mildred Lawrence built a home on the ocean in South Forest Beach.

The only air conditioning was the sea breeze, which you could catch on the large screened porch or in the carport down below, where Henry would keep a little office when he retired and moved here full-time in 1957.

Whitney and her husband, Prue, and their three children would come down most weekends and for the summer.

“My dad was really, really into fishing,” Mac said. “Mother was into lying out in the sun.”

They saw schools of bluefish and mackerel that were acres in size, and they could sit on the beach and watch thousands of ducks fly by.

At night, Henry Lawrence would load the grandchildren in the back of his Chevrolet El Camino, along with a shovel for the times they’d get stuck in the sand on an island with few paved roads.

“We’d look at deer,” Mac said. “We saw monkeys.”

Whitney’s husband, Prue, died in 1968.

Whitney had one foot in Anderson, but she was involved on the island as well. She was part of what became First Presbyterian Church, helping Billie Hack teach children Sunday school in the Honey Horn barn.

She made the five-hour trek from Anderson so often she joked that she could have been carrying the mail.

She liked to tell the story in her “darlin’” Southern belle way about friends making a dummy for her so it would look like there was a man in the car. When she got to the Savannah River Site “bomb plant” near Aiken, a guard asked how many people were in the car.

“Just one,” she said.

“Well, who is that?”

“Oh, you know it’s a dummy.”

‘FORGIVE IT, O GOD’

Henry Lawrence’s retirement didn’t last long.

As more people bought lots and built homes, they came to him for insurance advice.

What became the Carswell of Carolina firm started in his carport office, with John D. Carswell of Savannah backing it and young Maynard Barker coming to the island to produce accounts.

And Henry Lawrence convinced a skeptical Bank of Beaufort board to open a branch on Hilton Head for a few hours a week.

Whitney moved down to care for her parents in their final years. She did babysitting work, and worked in bookkeeping for 17 years with Kaye Black at Curry Printing. She was one of the speakers on the Sunday First Presbyterian celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Mac said an underlying story is that Henry and Mildred lost a 12-year-old son in a tragic farming accident in 1953. Hilton Head, he said, was “a way to start life over, for renewal and re-embracing life.”

He said, “It also provided Henry a chance to be a businessman in a place where there was very little business. I think that was good for his soul, and good for Hilton Head.”

Henry and Mildred’s home is still there and still in the family. The lot they paid $4,800 for is now on the county tax books for more than $1 million.

They planted beautiful azaleas — and replanted them after wild hogs destroyed the first crop. They had a lemon tree, orange tree and a huge fig tree.

They were avid bird watchers and tight friends with island naturalist Beany Newhall.

Henry Lawrence wrote a poem of warning in the late 1960s. It’s about litter and the ocean, long before plastic pollution was known to be a scourge upon the earth. He called it “Dirge”:

Why, old Ocean, do you moan and cry

And tug fog blanket close about your face?

I think quite well I know the reason why

You weep and try to hide in deep disgrace.



Across your bosom beer cans rust and roll,

Rubbish and whisky bottles, human litter,

Discarded garbage bipeds scatter as they stroll

Would give me indigestion, make me bitter.



I weep with you Ocean, as each bite you take

Of dunes you cleanly built and man is buying

But adds to dirty meals, keeps you awake,

And restless, and ashamed — and crying.

Whitney gave me a booklet of prayers written by her father to open Bank of Beaufort board meetings. Board chairman G.G. Dowling of Beaufort had it printed at The Beaufort Gazette in 1972.

Her passing gives us a chance to slow down, and listen to our forebears in the form of her father’s prayer:

“Forgive it, O God, that we take for granted the beauties of your world about us. Give us pause to listen to the melodies, you who have taught the birds to sing at dawn when our lawns and dunes and marshes belong to the quail, and the rabbit; when black skimmers skillfully plow straight furrows at the old sea’s edge; and at sunset, when silent pelicans like dominoes play ‘follow the leader’ to their distant roosts, and there are cloud-faces of saints and heroes in the distant thunderheads, fringed with the gold and silver of the setting sun. Slow us down, Lord, that we may know our God again and find his peace. Amen.”

David Lauderdale may be reached at LauderdaleColumn@gmail.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Crowd supports Weir, Hughes, and Hadwin bright and early at Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Mike Weir didn't expect to have much of a gallery on a rainy Thursday morning at St. George's Golf and Country Club. But there were dozens of fans waiting for him and fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin at the 10th tee as play began in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Weir said he appreciated the support from a crowd that swelled to hundreds by the time he'd played all 18 holes. "Especially at 7 in the morning when it's raining, it's nice to see so many people he

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw