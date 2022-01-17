STORY mfg. Continues To Experiment With Natural Dyes for FW22

STORY mfg. continues to venture into handmade apparel and natural dyes with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection titled "Try Try Try."

Incorporating ancient dye plants, berries, heartwood roots and earth, the brand celebrates handmade processes in its embroidery, crochet, prints, knits and weaving. A new mixture of dyes is present in the capsule, producing a luminescent purple that dials down to a cool pink over time.

The range features oversized, outdoor-inspired pieces with the "Forager" and "Peace Pants" in an all-natural plant-dyed palette. Hand crotchet vegetables and celestial bodies are stitched on loose cardigans and hand-knit jumpers, while a puffed patchwork scarf showcases the brand's "MFG MFG MFG" motif. Other items in the collection include the "Paco Pants" and coach-style "Worf Jacket." The Star Scraps Patchwork theme from the previous season also makes an appearance on various jackets and shirts.

Peep the lookbook above. STORY mfg.'s FW22 capsule will drop later this year via its online store.