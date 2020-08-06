The story of the jay, a chattering acorn gatherer

From Country Living

As part of our Celebrate Summer virtual event (8th & 9th August) naturalist, author and wildlife producer Nick Gates will be taking us pond dipping and bug hunting in his own garden in Bristol, where he has spent the last six years creating a miniature nature reserve. Nick will introduce us to the many species that now inhabit it.

When? 10am Saturday 8th August JOIN EVENT HERE



Nick and his friend Benedict Macdonald are also celebrating the release of their new book Orchard: A Year in England’s Eden by Benedict Macdonald and Nicholas Gates (William Collins, £20). Here's an extract which tells the story of a garrulous jay, the lifelong friend of the ancient oak.



You have to watch your head in the orchard in autumn. Falling apples are the least of your concerns. Huge snags can, and do, fall from the oldest fruit trees. These, in turn, are mere twigs compared to the twisted, scarred limbs of oaks that fall from time to time. But another sound you become conscious of, if sitting for some time in one place, is the soft but certain ‘pshhtt’ of falling acorns. Many of these tumble from the magnificent aged giants in Oak Orchard. Other acorns, however, fall from a clear blue sky! The orchard’s master forester is hard at work.



Silent and furtive throughout the late summer months, our local ‘wood-screechers’ (the Welsh name being Ysgrech y Coed) ramp up the volume. Of all the birds in the orchard, it is only in recent years that we have come to cherish and appreciate the importance of the jay. Where bird populations are already tiny and fractured, nest-raiding jays can become problematic for those species – but in the healthy, food-rich ecosystem of the orchard, we have never found jays to affect any of the smaller birds, such as spotted flycatchers, in the long term. Nests are raided, chicks are eaten, but the jays here are kept in check

as well, and must avoid at all costs the blood-red stare of the goshawk. Far from a menace, the jay is a cornerstone species; a vital life force in the world of the orchard.



Garrulus glandarius, the ‘chattering acorn gatherer’, is a lifelong friend of the orchard’s oaks. At this time of year, you can sit and soak in their salmon hues and azure flashing wings as they strip their way through the crown of the Ancient Ones in Oak Orchard. It’s only when you set up a camouflage hide, a telescope, and lavishly scatter acorns on a fallen branch, however, that you get to watch these wary hoarders at work.

Head cocked as it lands, the jay looks sceptical. It’s as if someone has put down a large hoard of acorns in one place.



Soon, however, its base instincts get the better of its fiendishly smart brain. The jay swallows one acorn, then another, then another. It’s a little like watching rabbits disappear into a rather small hat. Like their North American cousins, Eurasian jays have evolved elastic, expandable throats – specifically for this reason. This allows them to safely store multiple acorns in their crop, ahead of making a single trip to stash their bounty away. The evolution makes perfect sense; having to take each of one’s shopping items away separately would be time-intensive and waste critical energy. Watchful of the small army of grey squirrels around it, my jay swallows four acorns. The fifth is the one that it keeps carried in its bill. This jay, it turns out, is a little above average. Jays will usually carry three acorns per trip – but the most impressive of their kind can carry up to nine. In a salmon-coloured flash, it bounds off across the golden apple carpet.

