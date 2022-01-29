This is a story about control: 7 revelations from night 1 of Janet Jackson's new documentary

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·5 min read
In 1993, Janet Jackson started a new chapter in her life and in the pop history books when she released her fifth studio album, simply titled janet. The period in its title was not silent, but meant to make a statement: Here she was, free from her famous, if burdensome, surname.

For her new A&E and Lifetime documentary, JANET JACKSON. — stylized in all caps as opposed to the all-lowercase janet., but with a period still doing a lot of heavy lifting — the pop icon takes control of her own narrative and the full weight of her and her family's legacy.

The first half of Janet Jackson. ends around 1990 with her record-breaking Rhythm Nation Tour, but even before we get to the zenith, and the nadir, of her career, Jackson lets us behind the velvet rope, sharing some of her most personal memories from her youth and early adulthood.

Here are some of the biggest revelations from night one of Janet Jackson.

Her name's not "Baby," it's Janet — Esquire if you're nasty

Janet had no desire to become a singer, but her father, Joe Jackson, a strict disciplinarian whose laser-like focus uplifted his family from poverty, had different ideas. When he heard a song that a young Janet had recorded on her own, he made the decision on her behalf: She would follow in her brothers' syncopated footsteps.

But originally, the youngest Jackson wanted to go to college to study business law. According to Joe Jackson's longtime secretary, he always thought Janet would be even bigger than Michael. After he managed her career as a teenager, Janet famously fired her father before embarking on a successful solo career.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

"Discipline without love is tyranny, and tyrants they were not"

Much has been made about Joe Jackson's parenting style. While her siblings all seem to have their own feelings about their father's heavy-handed approach, Janet credits her and her family's career to him.

To hear Janet explain it: "My parents disciplined all of us. And that's how we, as a people, we raised our kids. But you turn around and you give them love to show that 'I love you, I'm here for you.' Discipline without love is tyranny, and tyrants they were not. They just wanted us to be the best that we could possibly be."

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

Life on Mars... in L.A.

When the Jacksons moved from Gary, Ind., to Los Angeles, on the popularity of the Jackson 5, the family hosted many a fancy soiree, inviting all the glittery celebs in town. One such famous guest, David Bowie, apparently tried to offer members of the Jackson 5 marijuana. Janet says Bowie showed up to the party and was looking for a little room to get away from everyone for a bit.

Brother Randy Jackson then picks up the tale: "Michael and I are sitting in one of the other rooms away from the party. So Bowie walks in and... oh, he offered us some of what he was doing to get high. We just looked at each other. We were like, 'No.' We didn't know what it was."

JANET
JANET

With music by her side to break the color lines...

Even though the Jacksons were one of America's most famous families, they still faced some pushback when they became the first Black family to move into their Encino, Calif., neighborhood.

"A lot of the people didn't want us there, so they had this petition going around so that we wouldn't be in the neighborhood," Janet says, adding that she remembers being called the N-word while walking down the street and facing a number of microaggressions from her teachers and classmates.

Janet Jackson Documentary
Janet Jackson Documentary

"First time I fell in love, I didn't know what hit me"

"When it comes to relationships, somehow I'm attracted to people who use drugs," Janet says before talking about her first marriage to James DeBarge, a member of of the R&B group DeBarge. Like Janet, he came from a famous musical family, but unlike Janet, James struggled with drug addiction.

Janet goes on to share a story about rolling around on the ground struggling with her husband over a bottle of pills she wanted to flush down the toilet. They got married in secret when Janet was 18, but had the marriage annulled a little over a year later in 1985. She then got secretly engaged to her creative partner René Elizondo Jr. in 1987; they were married (secretly) four years later.

Janet Jackson and James Debarge
Janet Jackson and James Debarge

"How could I keep a child away from their father?"

One of the biggest rumors dogging Janet has been that of a secret baby she allegedly had with DeBarge. As the story grew, it took on a life of its own. At one point, gossip swirled that one of her nieces, either Brandi or Stevanna, was supposed to have been Janet's child but was given to one of her siblings to raise as their own. Janet acknowledges these rumors and attempts to put them to bed for good.

"I could never keep a child away from James," Jackson explains. "How could I keep a child away from their father? I could never do that. That's not right."

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

<em>Thriller</em> changed everything

Janet can recall the exact moment when everything changed between her and Michael, and it was right around the time that Thriller, the best-selling album of all time, exploded. The intense media scrutiny took its toll on Michael, and Janet remembers the night when they stopped being "very close" and doing "everything together."

"He would always come in my room and we would talk. And this particular time he came in my bedroom, neither one of us said a word to each other. And then he got up… and left. That's the time where Mike and I started kind of going our separate ways. We weren't as close."

Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson
Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson

Part two of Janet Jackson airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E and Lifetime.

