Story Collection Written During Lockdown Delivers Big Laughs

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Tumbleweed Press has announced the release of Almost the Truth: Stories and Lies, the debut collection from writer Aaron Zevy.

Almost the Truth: Stories and Lies by Aaron Zevy (CNW Group/Tumbleweed Press Inc.)

It is a collection of memoirs, recollections, and short stories, which readers have said "crackle with wit, brazen sentimentality, and unfiltered self awareness."

Zevy says he did not set out to write a story collection. But, with time on his hands, and separated from his family during the lockdown, he decided to put to paper some of the stories he had been telling friends and family for years.

"My friends encouraged me," Zevy says wryly. "I think they were hoping that by publishing these stories I would finally lay them to rest and they wouldn't have to hear them any more."

Zevy is not a novice to publishing. He is widely-read children's book author and President of TumbleBookLibrary.

"I was determined to make the best of the situation," continues Zevy. "I was never going to learn a new language or how to play the piano during quarantine. These stories have been with me for a long time. They just needed a little push."

The stories in Almost the Truth blur the line between fact and fiction, leaving us wondering what is real and what is not. Characters from his short stories pop up in his family recollections, and friends make guest appearances in his short stories. These crossovers become increasingly compelling as we realize these seemingly stand alone stories are often interconnected, producing some nice 'aha' moments. It is an innovative approach to a collection which shouldn't work but certainly does, in spades.

The collection weaves us from Cairo to Canada; from the hills of Tuscany to the country clubs of Boca Raton; from the poker table to the Passover table; and from the set up to the punchline. Zevy likes to set everything up and then come full circle for a well earned laugh and sometimes to surprise with a revealing moment of tenderness.

The pieces remind us of gentler times of not so long ago when we enjoyed family gatherings, dining out, and live music concerts, but Zevy ends the collection with a knowing nod to the current situation in a piece called 14 Days- a tale of love and sex in time of quarantine.

This summer, whether you are social distancing at the beach, campground, park, or your own backyard, Almost the Truth will be a welcome companion.

These stories will make you laugh and smile. They will make you go back and reread. And mostly, they will make you wonder what comes next.

Almost the Truth is now available on Amazon in Kindle ebook and in paperback.

For more information, and a free 3-story sampler, visit www.ZevyStories.com.

Tumbleweed Press Inc. is a publishing company based in Toronto, Ontario.

