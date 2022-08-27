The story behind Nebraska and Northwestern playing their Big Ten opener in Ireland

Cale Clinton, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The last time Northwestern played a home football game against Nebraska that fans could attend, it was an October day, it was homecoming and a capacity crowd of more than 47,000 saw the Wildcats pull off a comeback victory in overtime that helped propel them to a Big Ten championship game. 

Saturday, Northwestern is playing its home game against the Cornhuskers in Dublin in Ireland. It's an event that is placing significant demands on both schools in exchange for almost unfettered national TV exposure on the sport’s opening weekend and a largely expenses-paid opportunity to engage donors and fans while giving the players a brief taste of Irish culture before heading back across an ocean and half of the USA.

So what went into two schools from one of the two richest conferences in college athletics traveling thousands of miles for a league game?

Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the ball against Purdue during the second quarter at Wrigley Field.
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the ball against Purdue during the second quarter at Wrigley Field.

The decision by Northwestern came with some cost. The Wildcats, who have appeared in two of the last four Big Ten championship games, agreed to put themselves at a significant competitive disadvantage. They were already scheduled to play four conference games at home in the Big Ten's nine-game league schedule this season. Now, they will host only three conference opponents: No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 2 Ohio State and Illinois.

CRYSTAL BALL: Record projections for every college football team

RE-RANK: A preseason breakdown of all FBS teams from 1-131

GRAPHIC: A look at who's moving in the chaos of conference realignment

Northwestern will be well-compensated for sacrificing that home game, according to John Anthony, the founder and CEO of Anthony Travel and director of Irish American Events Limited, which arranged the contracts for this game. As a private school, Northwestern is exempt from having to disclose such agreements, but Anthony said it is receiving "the lion's share of the economic benefits" for its role as the home team. In addition to having most of its expenses covered, Nebraska will receive $250,000 from the organizers, according to a contract USA TODAY Sports obtained from the university through an open records request.

As for Northwestern's share, last year Kansas State moved its scheduled home game with Stanford to Arlington, Texas, and was paid $2.8 million. Houston received $2.4 million to play Texas Tech at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans, rather than its on-campus facility. The figures for Kansas State and Houston were from contracts for those games.

Northwestern campus spokesman Jon Yates told USA TODAY Sports that the university was declining to comment about the event from a university perspective and athletic department spokesman Paul Kennedy did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment about the game.

In addition to the financial gain, Northwestern receives a coveted premier national time slot on Fox, something the Wildcats had just once last season. While already having the media appeal of an international game, Saturday's matchup has  the added benefit of being the lone matchup of Power Five schools in Week 0.    

With classes at Northwestern not starting until Sept. 21 and no game scheduled on Sept. 3, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said he is allowing his team to take advantage of being in another country not only before, but also after, the game.

"We really wanted to make this be something special," Fitzgerald said during a news conference this week. "An overwhelming majority of our team had never left the country, let alone been to Ireland. And so with the Big Ten giving us a bye the week after, we're going to stay in country on Sunday and give our guys an opportunity whose families are able to make it, to spend some time to soak in as much of the culture and as much of the country as we possibly can and then fly back here on Monday."

Northwestern alum and major university and athletics benefactor  Pat Ryan, namesake of the school's football stadium and field house, is also being honored during the first half of Saturday's game. Aon Corporation, an insurance and consulting firm founded by since-retired CEO Ryan, is a corporate sponsor of Saturday's game.

The game is a big undertaking to execute. Nebraska's contract was signed by the school and Irish American Events Limited in May 2021, just 15 months ago. The Cornhuskers were scheduled to play Illinois in Ireland last season but the game was instead hosted by the Fighting Illini due to COVID-19.

Who Nebraska would play this year came down to a numbers game. Having the Cornhuskers give up a home game wasn't going to happen. Their Memorial Stadium ranks fourth in the conference and 13th in college football with a capacity exceeding 90,000 and has been sold out for every game since 1962. Their five road opponents were Northwestern, Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan and Iowa. The Wildcats were the best fit, given that Ryan Field is the only Big Ten football stadium with a capacity below 50,000. Northwestern failed to sell out a single game during the 2021 season.

Nebraska, according to the contract, was required to launch multiple marketing campaigns for game tickets, travel packages, corporate hospitality and events, as well as assemble travel parties well beyond the typical away game. The school will travel with well over 200 people, including 115 football players and a minimum 70 band members and cheerleaders.

One section of the contract places a significant emphasis on tourism and event planning. Nebraska is obligated to participate in things like a welcoming parade, a tailgate hosted by the respective school's president, and a "US-Ireland CEO Club Event."

Nebraska was required to produce a list of 80 Nebraska-affiliated CEOs and business leaders who would be invited to the event. According to a university spokesperson, Nebraska put the list together from names of people who had already purchased tickets.

"I think the entire state of Nebraska has a trade mission," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told USA TODAY Sports when discussing how the school decides on its travel party. "The governor's involved; there's a lot of moving parts."

The matchup has been well-received. According to Anthony, more than 13,000 Americans are set to make the trip for the game, making this the largest inbound tourism event for Ireland this year. In total, Aviva Stadium will host an estimated 35,000 people at game time.

"Ireland really embraces this," said Anthony. "They've got so much business growth and economic growth and employment growth with the U.S.. There's some direct outgrowth from these games and some that just naturally keeps growing."

For the teams involved, putting on the game is not without major logistical hurdles. Both teams arrived several days before Saturday's game. Nebraska has the additional challenge of juggling the first week of classes with this travel itinerary. To make up for missing three days of instruction, the team will bring academic advisers on the trip and set aside time for educational periods. Nebraska has to return stateside for a game against North Dakota on Sept. 3.

Nebraska will file its entire 200-plus person travel party onto planes immediately after the game ends. That plane is set to arrive at 5 a.m. CT Sunday,according to Nebraska associate athletic director Keith Mann.

To combat the side effects of international travel, Nebraska has worked with an in-house sports science team to work on maximizing sleep patterns and mitigating the negative effects of jet lag and time zone difference. The team recommended Nebraska get back stateside as soon as possible, hence the rushed exit from Ireland.

This odd arrangement could become more commonplace. Notre Dame and Navy, originally set to play in Ireland in 2020, are scheduled to play in Dublin in 2023. Anthony said he has seen significant interest from "many" of the Power Five conferences about playing internationally in the future. While Ireland is the only country with a plan "in motion," other countries have begun reaching out about potentially playing host to future teams.

"There's so much that has to be in place to make it happen, particularly economically," said Anthony. "It's so expensive to put on a game like this. So, yeah, everybody's interested in the tourism that we can bring, but whether or not they can support it, to make it happen, remains to be seen."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska, Northwestern playing Big Ten game in Ireland may start trend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s